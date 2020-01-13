Sierra Twigg led the way for Frazier with 21 points and 13 rebounds for a 42-36 Section 3-AA victory Monday night over visiting Carmichaels.
Frazier (3-3, 5-9) led 11-8, 23-18 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.
Emma Hyatt led the Lady Mikes (1-5, 3-11) with 12 points. Sophia Zalar added 10.
