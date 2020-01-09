PERRYOPOLIS -- Sierra Twigg became the third Frazier girls basketball player to eclipse 1,000 career points after she finished with 22 points Thursday night to lead the Lady Commodores to a 33-26 non-section home win over California.
The senior spoke about reaching the milestone, what it meant to have her former coach, Ken Poling, at the game and how special it was to do it in a win.
“This is amazing and doing it with my team is the best feeling in the world,” she said. “I am so happy to see (Poling) here and honestly, we got destroyed by them earlier in the season.
“This is a most amazing experience and something that I will never forget.”
Twigg referred to California’s 57-20 win over Frazier (4-9) in the Trojan Tip-Off on Dec. 7.
Twigg hit a five-foot baseline jumper with 4:02 to go in the first quarter to reach 1,000-point plateau, and joins Chrissy Vargo (Class of 1980) and Brooke Poling (2019) in the Lady Commodores' 1,000-point club. Poling totaled 1,767 points, while Vargo finished with 1,049.
“Watching Brooke (hit 1,000 points) was a big inspiration for why I wanted to do it,” Twigg said.
Including the boys team, 12 players have now hit 1,000 points in school history and Twigg could finish as high as fifth all-time.
“She is hard-nosed and someone you can rely on offensively and defensively,” said first-year Frazier coach Winston Shaulis. “This is special to be a part of, but there is so much more that went into it before.
“She is phenomenal.”
California’s only lead was 3-2 two minutes into the game, although it was able to trim the Frazier lead to two points with 2:04 to go.
Ca’Mari Walden led the Lady Trojans (6-6) with eight points.
This is a huge win and the girls have really come on the last week or two,” said Shaulis. “Hopefully, we can keep it up.”
“We missed 15 free throws (4-of-19) and at least 10 or 12 layups,” California Chris Niemiec said about the difference in the game. “Our press worked again, but we couldn’t turn them into points.
“Something isn’t clicking, but we will keep working on it to figure it out.”
Frazier turned the ball over 23 times, while California finished with 16 turnovers.
Both teams return to section play Monday with home games. Frazier hosts Carmichaels, while California is home with Jefferson-Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.