West Greene was made the No. 1 seed as expected as the Lady Pioneers seek a sixth consecutive WPIAL Class A softball championship.
The Lady Pioneers were the highest seed among 14 local teams as the WPIAL revealed its playoff pairings on Thursday afternoon.
West Greene coach Bill Simms had no problem with the pairings once he got a look at the full bracket. The Lady Pioneers have a first-round bye then take on the No. 8 Bishop Canevin-No. 9 Mapletown winner next Thursday.
“I think the committee works as hard as they can,” Simms said. “I’m on one of them, I serve on the wrestling committee. I think we all strive to do the same thing and that’s to get the teams where you think you need to have them.”
Two other recent champions were also given high seeds.
Frazier, which has WPIAL (2017) and PIAA (2019) titles on its resume over the past few years, was seeded No. 2 in Class AA. Also seeded second was 2019 WPIAL champion Elizabeth Forward in Class AAAA.
West Greene is among three area teams in the Class A bracket along with No. 7 Jefferson-Morgan and Mapletown, both Section 2 foes.
Frazier is one of four local squads in the Class AA bracket along with Section 3 opponents Charleroi (No. 8), Carmichaels (No. 10) and Bentworth (No. 14).
The Class AAA field includes Section 3 teams Southmoreland (No. 5), Waynesburg Central (No. 6) and Mount Pleasant (No. 8).
Joining EF in the Class AAAA bracket are fellow Section 2 teams Yough (No. 4) and Belle Vernon (No. 6).
Connellsville is the lone local team in the Class AAAAA pairings at No. 14.
The most competitive bracket looks to be Class AA, with unbeaten No. 1 Neshannock followed by Frazier, No. 3 Ligonier Valley, No. 4 Chartiers-Houston and No. 5 Laurel.
“I’m happy with our seed,” said Lady Commodores coach Don Hartman who noted the slew of talented teams in the pairings.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a playoff bracket loaded with so many good teams like this one is,” Hartman said. “Usually there’s one or two you have to look out for but in this bracket there’s eight or 10, and the pitching is unreal.
“Neshannock has a superstar freshman, Chartiers-Houston has a superstar freshman, of course there’s Maddie Griffin from Ligonier. Laurel has two good pitchers. I think there are going to be some incredible games and some incredibly close games that are going to be played.
“I couldn’t tell you who’s going to win this thing. I think it’s going to that exciting to watch.”
Hartman took note of perennial power Laurel being seeded fifth.
“That speaks volumes,” Hartman said. “I’ve faced them a lot and I know how good their pitchers are and to think this young lady in Neshannock beat them twice, what does that tell you about her? Because I know how great Laurel’s team is.
“The top two teams out of every section are very competitive ballclubs.”
Frazier and Neshannock are both unbeaten but Hartman feels that can be deceiving, at least where his team is concerned.
“We only have 14 games in right now,” Hartman pointed out. “Normally you would see us playing Yough and EF and Belle Vernon. But the weather just didn’t permit it.
“For us, that bothers me because I didn’t have the chance to play those top-notch 4A, 5A teams that we normally get a chance to play. I hope that doesn’t come back to haunt us.”
All four local Class AA teams play Wednesday. Frazier plays No. 15 Apollo Ridge 5 p.m. at Penn-Trafford. Carmichaels and Charleroi play a doubleheader at Trinity with the Lady Mikes vs. No. 7 Seton LaSalle at 4 p.m. and the Lady Cougars vs. No. 9 Serra Catholic 6 p.m. Bentworth plays No. 3 Ligonier Valley 5 p.m. at Norwin.
In Class A, Union is at No. 2 behind West Greene with Greensburg Central Catholic at No. 3 and Springdale at No. 4.
“Looking at Class A this year, I think its a little bit deeper than it has been in the past with some teams that could surprise you here or there,” Simms said. “I think Union is ready to make another run and be very, very strong. Within our section, I know how strong Greensburg Central is. We just recently had a hard-fought game with them.”
The Lady Pioneers have plenty of playoff experience to rely on as the postseason looms.
“I think it’s invaluable,” Simms said. “We lost Jersey Wise from last year but pretty much got everybody else back. We’re not hitting the ball like we’ve hit it in the past but maybe that’s a good thing that’s going to break out in the playoffs. We’ve had Peyton Gilbert emerge as a nice freshman pitcher that gives us a secondary option in the playoffs.
“But we’re going to ride Kiley Meek as long as she’s willing to throw the saddle on. I’m excited for our other (Greene) County teams, Jefferson and Mapletown, as well.”
The Lady Rockets and Lady Maples both play on Tuesday. Jefferson-Morgan goes up against No. 10 St. Joseph 7 p.m. at Trinity. Mapletown and Bishop Canevin meet 3 p.m. at Waynesburg University.
Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant and Waynesburg are also in action on Tuesday in the Class AAA bracket. The Lady Scotties play No. 12 Derry 3 p.m. at Norwin, the Lady Raiders play No. 11 South Park 4 p.m. at Trinity and the Lady Vikings play No. 9 North Catholic 5 p.m. at Fox Chapel.
“I’m good with it,” Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner said of the pairings. “We’re worried about Derry and we’ll move on from there. But it looks like that if we do our due diligence we’ll get to avenge ourselves from last year.”
Bunner was referring to potential quarterfinal and semifinal games against No. 4 Ellwood City and No. 1 Avonworth which defeated Southmoreland in the WPIAL semifinals and third-place games, respectively, last year.
“I’m excited,” Bunner said. “We’re going into the playoffs playing pretty well so we just want to be competitive, not look too far ahead and do what we do.”
In Class AAAA, EF has a first-round bye before meeting the winner between No. 7 Highlands and No. 10 West Mifflin on Monday, May 23, while Yough and Belle Vernon open the playoffs with a doubleheader at Plum on Wednesday. The Lady Cougars play No. 13 Blackhawk at 3 p.m. and the Lady Leopards play No. 11 New Castle 5 p.m.
In Class AAAAA, Connellsville meets No. 3 Trinity in a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday at Waynesburg University.
