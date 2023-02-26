Frazier junior Rune Lawrence joined a select group Saturday afternoon after he won his third medal in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championships at Chartiers Valley.
The top eight finishers advance to the PIAA Southwest Regional at Altoona on March 3-4.
Lawrence pinned Beth-Center's Jake Layhue in 22 seconds for the 189-pound title.
Bentworth junior Chris Vargo was also seeking his third district title, but lost a 5-1 decision to Burrell's Cooper Hornack in the 127-pound final.
Mount Pleasant junior Jamison Poklembo sought to defend his WPIAL title, but lost a 3-1 sudden victory decision in the 133-pound bout to Montour's Peter Chacon.
Mount Pleasant junior Jamison Poklembo (31-4) won the 132-pound gold medal in 2021 and is the top seed at 133 pounds in the 2023 championship.
Frazier's Ryan Celaschi edged Beth-Center's Tyler Berish, 3-2, for the title at 152 pounds. Berish entered the tournament as the top seed.
Beth-Center's Tyler Debnar won a 5-3 decision against Belle Vernon's Kole Doppelheure for the 145-pound gold medal.
Bentworth's Vitali Daniels, the top seed, lost a 6-2 decision to Central Valley's Brenan Morgan in the 215-pound final.
The Commodores won three bronze medals with Tyler Clark (127), Jonah Erdely (145), and Jackson Angelo (160) all placing third.
Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels (133), Bentworth's Owen Ivcic (139), Albert Gallatin's Landon Conroy (172), and Jefferson-Morgan's Adam McAnany (189) also won bronze medals.
Mount Pleasant's Gregory Shaulis (139) and Dylan Pitzer (215), along with Bentworth's Alex Rusilko, placed fourth.
Beth-Center's Mason Wright (114), Mount Pleasant's Sean Cain (121), Southmoreland's Tristan Ice (172), and Jefferson-Morgan's Landon Heath (285) all finished fifth.
West Greene's Noah Collins (107), Bentworth's Max Ivcic (121), and Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli (160) earned a spot on the awards podium in sixth place.
Beth-Center's Alex Medlen (107), West Greene's Seth Burns (121) and Colin Whyte (215), Mount Pleasant's Joseph Longhi (127), and Belle Vernon's Giovanni Weightman (139) and Elijah Brown (152) won their seventh-place consolation bouts.
Southmoreland's Gabe Kubasky (145) and Mason Neiderhiser (285) and Yough's Gavin Roebuck (215) placed eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.