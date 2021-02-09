Luke Santo is one of four Frazier seniors who have stuck with the boys basketball program for four years under coach Zach Keefer.
The Commodores are reaping the rewards this year as the foursome, which also includes Owen Newcomer, Colton Arison and Noah Oldham, has evolved into the key component of a winning team.
Santo scored 22 points on Monday night, including the 1,000th of his career, as Frazier improved to 10-3 with a 63-35 non-section victory over visiting Geibel Catholic.
Newcomer followed with 15 points, Oldham chipped in with 11 and Arison totaled six points and 15 rebounds.
“Luke is a special kid and that’s a special group,” Keefer said. “Those four came out as freshmen and have stuck with us and the program all four years. They’ve been through some ups and downs but they were patient and stuck with it. It took a little while to build what we did. They trusted the process and their play is speaking for itself right now.
“I think it’s a testament to them and how they believed in each other and a team approach.”
The Commodores, who are in first place in Section 4-AA, gradually put away the Class A Gators (4-6). Frazier led 14-10 after one quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 41-28 after three quarters.
Midway through the fourth quarter Newcomer assisted on the basket that put Santo over the 1,000 mark.
“It was in transition. Owen threw almost a full-court pass that dropped right into Luke’s hands and he put in a layup to get points No. 1,000 and 1,001,” Keefer said.
“Luke getting to 1,000 is a product of his work ethic and all the time that he’s spent on getting better and perfecting his craft. I can’t be more happy for him and more proud of him. It was a fun moment in a fun game to be there, a moment that me and his teammates will probably never forget.”
Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel in scoring with 11 points.
Keefer pointed out the Commodores have several other key senior players in addition to the four-year lettermen.
“We’ve had others join the roster as time went on and have gotten major contributions from Chase Hazelbaker, Kenny Fine, Matt Kordich and Christian Mongrino,” Keefer said.
"We have a senior-oriented team and they're playing well, but there's always room for improvement. They're a great group of very hard-working kids. They're not satisfied yet."
