Chase Henkins scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Waynesburg Central to a 49-46 victory in Section 4-AAA action over visiting Charleroi.
The Cougars (3-4, 11-5) lead 16-7 after the first quarter, but the Raiders surged to a 27-19 halftime lead.
Charleroi cut the deficit to 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cougars' last rally fell short, outscoring the home team in the final eight minutes, 17-13.
Jacob Mason scored nine points and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds for Waynesburg (4-5, 8-9). Dawson Fowler also scored nine points.
Will Wagner led the Cougars with 19 points. Jake Caruso added 16.
McGuffey 60, Beth-Center 45 -- The Highlanders handed the visiting Bulldogs a Section 4-AAA loss.
Grayson Wallace scored 14 points for McGuffey (1-6, 6-9). Beth-Center slips to 0-8 in the section and 3-11 overall.
Laurel Highlands 75, Thomas Jefferson 41 -- The Mustangs scored 28 points in the first quarter and led by 28 at halftime for a Section 1-AAAAA road victory over the Jaguars.
Rodney Gallagher led Laurel Highlands (6-0, 16-0) with a game-high 21 points. Brandon Davis scored 14 and Keondre DeShields added 11.
Evan Berger scored 16 points for Thomas Jefferson (2-4, 4-12).
Ringgold 72, Connellsville 43 -- Zion Moore poured in a game-high 35 points to lead the Rams to a Section 1-AAAAA victory over the visiting Falcons.
Ringgold (2-4, 6-12) led 18-10 after the first quarter and 35-17 at halftime. The home team held a slight 27-26 advantage in the second half.
Connellsville slips to 1-5 in the section and 3-15 overall.
West Mifflin 80, Albert Gallatin 64 -- The Titans rallied from a 15-10 deficit in the first quarter to a 34-31 halftime lead on their way to a Section 1-AAAAA win over the visiting Colonials.
West Mifflin (8-3, 8-8) outscored Albert Gallatin in the second half, 46-33.
Jamire Braxton led the Colonials (4-2, 7-7) with a game-high 21 points. Nick Pegg and Blake White both scored 12, and Caleb Matzus-Chapman added 11.
Nolan Stephenson and Jordan Lucas-Johnson both finished with 17 points. Mekhi Scott (14), Jiovonni Santella (11), and Todd Harrison (10) also scored in double digits.
Elizabeth Forward 61, Mount Pleasant 42 -- The Warriors raced out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter on their way to a Section 3-AAAA victory at Mount Pleasant.
Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 12-5) increased its lead to 40-17 at halftime.
Isaiah Turner paced the Warriors with 17 points. Ethan Bowser scored 16 and Mekhi Daniels added 13.
Aden Wisnewski scored a game-high 24 points for the Vikings (1-8, 3-14).
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 42 -- The Leopards scored 50 points in the first half for a Section 3-AAAA win at Southmoreland.
Belle Vernon (9-0, 15-1) led 24-8 after the first quarter and 50-19 at halftime.
Devin Whitlock and Alonzo Wade shared team-scoring honors for the Leopards with 14 points apiece. Quinton Martin finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Ty Keefer scored a game-high 21 points for the Scotties (2-6, 5-10). Isaac Trout added 12 points.
Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42 -- The Greyhounds rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Rockets.
Monessen (6-0, 12-4) led 20-11 after the first quarter, but Jefferson-Morgan cut the gap to 29-28 at halftime.
The Rockets (3-3, 7-6) pulled into a 34-33 lead after three quarters. Monessen outscored the visitors in the fourth quarter, 16-8, for the victory.
Lorenzo Gardner (21), Jaisen Blackman (16), and Kody Kuhns (12) all scored in double figures for Monessen.
Tajhere Jacobs scored a game-high 19 points for Jefferson-Morgan. Colt Fowler added 11.
Girls basketball
Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 25 -- The Lady Warriors held visiting Connellsville to single digits in every quarter for a non-section victory.
Penn-Trafford (8-8) led 15-5, 19-12 and 46-17 at the quarter breaks.
Maddy Kinneer led the Lady Falcons (5-11) with 11 points.
Penn-Trafford's Maura Suman finished with a game-high 17 points. Olivia Pepple and Kamryn Pieper both scored 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.