Quintin Martin ran for 174 yards and five touchdowns as visiting Belle Vernon toppled previously unbeaten Elizabeth Forward, 48-14, in a showdown for the Class 3A Interstate Conference championship in high school football action Friday night.
The Leopards (5-0, 7-2) close the regular season on a six-game winning streak after a 1-2 start and, as expected, the win led to coach Matt Humbert's team being named the top seed in the WPIAL Class 3A pairings announced on Saturday.
The Warriors (4-1, 9-1) finished second in the conference and drew the No. 3 seed.
Braden Laux complemented Martin's running with an effective passing attack, completing 5 of 7 throws for 104 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Martin for a combined 63 yards.
Belle Vernon jumped out to a 21-0 with touchdowns on a 36-yard pass from Laux to Martin on the first play from scrimmage, an 80-yard run by Martin and a 5-yard pass from Laux to Jake Gedekoh, all in the first quarter.
Elizabeth Forward made it 21-7 after the first quarter when Zion White tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Keilly Rush.
Martin's 3-yard run put the Leopards up 28-7 in the second quarter. White got the Warriors within 28-14 on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Zach Boyd which pushed him over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season. Laux answered with a 29-yard pass to Martin for a 35-14 halftime advantage.
Belle Vernon's defense shut out EF the rest of the way while the Leopards added a 47-yard touchdown run by Martin in the third quarter and a 9-yard scoring run by Kole Doppelheuer in the fourth quarter.
White completed 10 of 18 passes for 145 yards and the two scores but was intercepted twice, both times by Adam LaCarte. Rush had five receptions for 90 yards.
Chase Ruokonen led the Leopards' defense with seven tackles while LaCarte and Colton Lee each had six.
Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14 -- Alec Anderson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and broke Brandon Lawless's single-season passing record as the host Mikes tuned up for the WPIAL playoffs with a Tri-County South Conference victory over nearby rival Jefferson-Morgan at Coaches Field.
Both of Anderson's TD tosses went to Tyler Richmond who had five receptions for 147 yards to put him over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season.
Anderson, a senior, also rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns as Carmichaels closed the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-2 conference mark which left them tied with California and Monessen for second place.
The Mikes found out on Saturday they were the 15th seed in the WPIAL playoff pairings and will play at second-seeded Laurel next Friday.
It was the final game for Rockets senior quarterback Cole Jones who threw for 75 yards to give him 1,437 on the season. Jones, a freshman starter who only played six quarters his sophomore year due to a broken collarbone and missed five games last year because of a knee injury, still ended his career with 3,743 passing yards.
Anderson broke the school passing record with a 13-yard pass to Brandon Yekel on his second completion of the game.
The game was scoreless through the first quarter and well into the second when Carmichaels finally broke through on Anderson's 6-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion pass to Richmond with 2:52 remaining in the half.
Richmond went over the 1,000 mark just over a minute later when he caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Anderson, who then tossed a two-point pass to Ambrose Adamson for a 16-0 halftime lead.
Jefferson-Morgan finally got on the board when Houston Guesman returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-6.
Anderson scored on runs of 2 and 17 yards, following the second touchdown with another two-point toss to Adamson to push the Mikes' lead out to 30-6.
John Woodard's 28-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run got the Rockets within 30-14 but they would get no closer.
Anderson capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Richmond midway through the fourth quarter with Chris Mincer kicking the extra point.
Mount Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17 -- Robbie Labuda carried the ball 17 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Vikings secured sole possession of third place in the Interstate Conference with a win over the rival Scotties.
Both teams had already qualified for the postseason and found out Saturday where they would open the playoffs when the WPIAL pairings were announced.
Mount Pleasant (3-2, 6-4) drew the No. 8 seed and will host East Allegheny while Southmoreland (2-3, 4-6) was seeded 12th and travels to West Mifflin, both on Friday night.
Cole Chatfield completed 8 of 11 passes for 175 yards for Mount Pleasant with four of those going to Tyler Reese for 115 yards and a touchdown.
The Vikings opened the scoring with Jackson Hutter's 9-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
The Scotties pulled even early in the second on Kadin Keefer's 10-yard touchdown pass to Trey Whetsel, but Reese's 65-yard TD reception made it 14-7.
Southmoreland's Jake Kaylor kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 14-10 with 3:35 left in the half but Labuda's 10-yard TD run gave the visitors a 21-10 advantage at intermission.
The Vikings pushed their advantage up to 35-19 with touchdown runs of 22 yards by Labuda and 32 yards by Reese in the third quarter.
The Scotties got on the board again with Keefer's 25-yard touchdown pass to Ty Keffer with 4:56 left in the game. It was the 15th TD reception of the season for Keffer, who had four catches for 52 yards.
Labuda, who was 6 for 6 on extra-point kicks, added a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Keefer completed 11 of 22 passes for 175 yards but threw four interceptions. Whetsel was Southmoreland's leading rusher with 67 yards on 13 carries.
Monessen 44, Beth-Center 22 -- Daniel Dozier threw for 110 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score as the Greyhounds outscored the visiting Bulldogs 28-0 in the second half to secure a share of second place in the Tri-County South Conference.
Monessen (5-2, 6-4) was given the 11th seed when the WPIAL released its playoff pairings on Saturday and will play at No. 6 Fort Cherry next Friday night.
Beth-Center held a 22-16 halftime lead after a roller-coaster first half.
The Greyhounds went up 8-0 with 3:08 left in the first quarter on Dozier's 15-yard TD pass to Lorenzo Gardner and Nigier Foster's two-point run. The Bulldogs tied it when Teagan Veatch returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Jonah Sussan ran in the two-point conversion.
Beth-Center took a 14-8 lead with 8:03 left in the second quarter on Tyler Debnar's 1-yard touchdown run. Dozier answered with a 55-yard TD pass to Rodney Johnson and also tossed a two-point pass to Gardner to put Monessen ahead 16-14.
The Bulldogs took the lead again with 20 seconds left in the half when Dominick Revi threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Varesko, who then tossed a two-point pass to Debnar for a six-point lead.
The Greyhounds surged in front in the third quarter as Dozier scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Gardner for a 32-22 lead.
Monessen pulled away in the fourth quarter as Dozier threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnson and Tyvaughn Kershaw tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Timothy Kershaw.
Tyvaughn Kershaw led all Monessen runners with 10 carries for 63 yards. Gardner had four receptions for 37 yards.
Revi completed 6 of 8 passes for 100 yards. Sussan had three receptions for 63 yards and Varesko made five catches. Debnar was B-C's leading rusher with seven carries for 31 yards as the Greyhounds' defense limited the Bulldogs to just 58 yards on the ground.
Charleroi 37, Waynesburg Central 31 -- The visiting Cougars built a 28-6 halftime lead then survived a Raiders' comeback bid in a Century Conference clash.
Gianni Pellegrini rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and also hauled in a 28-yard touchdown catch to lead Charleroi (1-5, 2-7).
Waynesburg's Breydon Woods ran for three touchdowns, including two on runs of 10 and 4 yards in the third quarter which sliced the gap to 28-18.
Pellegrini's 20-yard touchdown run put the lead at 34-18 on the first play of the third quarter. The Raiders (0-6, 0-10) fired right back with a 59-yard TD run by Chase Fox just over a minute later to make it 34-24,
Taylor Ramsdell kicked a field goal with 6:55 left to put the Cougars up 37-24. Fox threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Zach Jiblits with 4:42 remaining and Ryon McCartney's extra point got the hosts within six but Charleroi held on from there for the win.
Yough 15, Imani Christian 12 -- The Cougars trailed 12-0 at halftime but rallied to beat the Saints and knocked them out of the playoff hunt in the Allegheny Conference.
Raidon Kuroda threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Roebuck in the third quarter with Roebuck tossing a two-point conversion pass to Beau Yuhas as Yough (2-5, 3-7) whittled the gap to 12-8.
The score remained that way until the final minute of the game when Kuroda and Roebuck connected again, this time on a 30-yard touchdown pass with Aiden Werner's extra point putting the Cougars up by three and they hung on from there.
Imani Christian's season ends at 2-5 in the conference and 4-6 overall.
Spring Mills (W.Va.) 35, Albert Gallatin 7 -- Max Anderson ran for three second-half touchdowns to help the Cardinals (4-5) pull away from the host Colonials in a non-conference game.
Spring Mills led 14-7 at halftime thanks to Kam Taylor who scored on a 14-yard run and an 87-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.
Anderson had TD runs of 3 yards in the third quarter and 2 yards and 18 yards in the fourth quarter. Sarah Rader was 5 for 5 on extra-point kicks.
Albert Gallatin (3-6) tied the game briefly at 7-7 with 2:05 left in the first quarter on Makel Darnell's 18-yard touchdown run and Jace Bowers' extra point.
Trinity 50, Ringgold 7 -- Andrew Durig ran for 101 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown, and Luke Lacock scored twice as the Hillers closed their season with a lopsided win over the host Rams in a Big Seven Conference game.
Trinity (2-4, 4-6) jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Lacock returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and caught a 10-yard TD pass from Jonah Williamson, who completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards and three scores.
The lone touchdown for Ringgold (0-6, 0-1) came on Evan Parsons' 3-yard pass from Alex Coccagna late in the first quarter with Abbigale Whaley adding the extra point. Jamar Bathea led the Rams' defense with eight tackles and Maddox Sukel recovered a Hillers fumble.
Northgate 32, Frazier 0 -- The Flames (4-6) blanked the Commodores (1-9) in a non-conference game.
