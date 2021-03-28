Gavin Pratt drove in three runs with a home run, double and single and was the winning pitcher as Carmichaels unleashed a 20-hit attack in clubbing visiting Brownsville, 18-2 in three innings, in non-section baseball action Friday.
The Mikes scored nine runs in each the first and second inning.
Zack Hillsman also homered and knocked in four runs for Carmichaels. Stush Ferek and Dylan Rohrer both had a double and two singles for the Mikes, who also got doubles from Nick Ricco, Drake Long, Liam Lohr and Trenton Carter.
Pratt gave up one earned run in two innings and Long pitched a scoreless third to end the game on the 15-run mercy rule.
Zachary Kutek took the loss for the Falcons.
Mount Pleasant 5, Uniontown 2 -- Pete Billey hit a grand slam in the first inning to propel the Vikings past the visiting Red Raiders in a non-section game.
Asher O'Connor added a double for Mount Pleasant. Regis Sofranko was the winning pitcher.
Jack White suffered the loss for Uniontown.
Charleroi 8, Frazier 4 -- Dom McKita hit a double and a single, scored three runs and had an RBI to help lead the Cougars over the visiting Commodores in a non-section game.
Charleroi built an 8-0 lead with two runs in the first, two in the second, three in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Frazier avoided the shutout with four runs in the seventh.
Ben Shields doubled for the Cougars. Zach Usher earned the win.
Jake Thomas singled twice for Frazier. Chase Hazelbaker was the losing pitcher.
Girls softball
Connellsville 3, Hempfield 1 -- Abby King hit a three-run homer and Jena Hixson pitched a five-hitter as the Lady Falcons knocked off visiting Hempfield in a non-section battle.
Connellsville scored all its runs in the first inning against losing pitcher Hannah Uhrinek. Madison Kinneer drew a walk, Hixson singled and King followed with her home run.
Olivia Kline accounted for three of the Lady Spartans' hits with a solo home run in the third and two singles.
Freshman Iris Burd had two hits for the Lady Falcons. Arley Wilson had Connellsville's only other hit against Uhrinek, who struck out 13 with one walk.
Hixson struck out seven without walking a batter.
Yough 6, Frazier 1 -- Sammie McGhee and Kaylin Ritenour each had a double and a single as the Lady Cougars beat visiting Frazier in a non-section game.
Kaylynn Odelli also had two hits for Yough and Savannah Manns had a single and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Emma Augustine struck out nine.
Dalyanie Warnick had two of the Lady Commodores' six hits. Losing pitcher Madison Bednar had 10 strikeouts.
Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 9 -- Tara Callaway's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Lady Leopards a walk-off victory over visiting Greensburg Salem in a back-and-forth non-section clash.
The Lady Lions took a 5-0 lead in the second, Belle Vernon pulled even with five in the third, then went up 8-5 with three runs in the fourth. Greensburg Salem pulled back in front, 9-8, with a four-run sixth.
Callaway doubled in the bottom of the sixth and eventually scored on Gracie Sokol's sacrifice fly to tie it at 9-9 to set the stage for the Lady Leopards' dramatic win.
Ava Zubovic smacked three hits and added two RBIs for Belle Vernon. Sokol contributed a double, single and three RBIs. Olivia Manack drove in two runs with a double and a single, and Stacia Morgan also had two hits and two RBIs. Ashley Joll chipped in with a pair of singles.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross was the beneficiary of the Lady Leopards' 15-hit attack.
Clarissa Caldwell doubled and singled for Greensburg Salem. Chelsea Stabile was charged with the loss.
