Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.