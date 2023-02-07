When Ian Edenfield entered the NCAA football transfer portal he wasn’t expecting to end up all that far from home.
“I thought I would get some D-I-AAs, maybe and some good D-IIs,” the Laurel Highlands graduate and former California University tight end said.
Edenfield then saw he had missed an out-of-state call.
It was from Stillwater, Oklahoma, home of Oklahoma State University of the Big 12 Conference.
Not soon after, Edenfield was in the fold as a member of the Cowboys.
“When I saw they called me I was in shock,” said Edenfield, who just a few months ago thought his playing days might be over.
Edenfield was recruited by California University and played there from 2018 to 2022, although the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and his 2022 season ended after only four games.
“I started the first four games and we were traveling up to Clarion the next week and I had swelling in my upper right leg and I woke up with sharp stomach pains and was throwing up the next morning around 3 a.m.,” Edenfield recalled. “I went to my trainers about 8 in the morning when we had team breakfast. Well, I had appendicitis. So they had to remove it (his appendix).”
His senior year was derailed.
“I didn’t get cleared from doctors until the last game of the season so I was able to get a medical redshirt,” Edenfield said. “At one point I thought my football career was done. This is a blessing.”
It’s been a whirlwind for Edenfield ever since he opted to enter the transfer portal.
“I entered the transfer portan on a Monday afternoon,” Edenfield said. “At 8:50 a.m. I was officially in the next day. My Twitter was kind of blowing up and I was talking to D-IIs, Duquesne, Saint Francis.
“I went and lifted with the Laurel Highlands football team and I got in my car, looked at my phone and I had four or five missed calls from Stillwater, Oklahoma. I checked and they didn’t leave a voicemail and I was trying to look at Twitter and they reached me there.”
Edenfield’s dad, Laurel Highlands assistant football coach Chris Edenfield, was the first person he notified of the news.
“I called my dad and said, ‘Dad, Oklahoma State just called me,’” Edenfield recalled. “He said, ‘Well did you call them back?’ I said no. He said, ‘Well hang up the phone and call them back!’
“I called them back immediately after that. That was after five hours of being in the transfer portal. They were figuring some things out, I got my transcripts to them that night and was on a plane that Sunday to Oklahoma State.”
Edenfield didn’t leave without some trepidation from his mom, Carla.
“She was like well what about student teaching? I was supposed to teach this spring,” Edenfield said. “When I entered the transfer portal I just planned on student teaching and going on some visits. Oklahoma State, when they called, they said, yeah, you’re going to have to hold off on that student teaching. We’re going to get you up here this spring.
“Then I’m going to go back and student teach next spring.”
There was a specific reason the Cowboys wanted Edenfield.
Oklahoma State is known for its vaunted passing attack under high-profile coach Mike Gundy but brought in the 6-foot-5, 257-pound redshirt senior, known for his superb run-blocking, to help with putting more focus on a rushing attack next season.
“In previous years they kind of had a smaller, traditional tight end, like a 6-foot-2, 215-pound hybrid kind of tight end,” Edenfield explained. “They’re going to more of a inline tight end, like hands down tight end and they want to run the ball. We actually got a running back transfer from Michigan State (Elijah Collins).”
Edenfield has met Gundy and is already a big fan.
“He’s cool. I like him a lot,” Edenfield said. “He’s a players’ coach. He’s a good dude. He’ll sit there and talk to you. I see him when I’m finishing up in the weightroom lifting. He’ll be in there lifting with his two dogs and he’ll always ask me how’s everything going, how I’m getting adjusted and things like that.”
Edenfield has been doing just that.
“I’ve been meeting a couple guys — quarterback transfer Alan Bowman, he transferred from Michigan, and a receiver from Iowa (Arland Bruce IV) and then my roommate,” Edenfield said. “Everything’s been good here.”
Although he admits the terrain is much different.
“There aren’t very many hills,” Edenfield said with a chuckle. “It’s pretty flat compared to Uniontown.”
Edenfield cherishes his days playing for the Mustangs and Vulcans.
“I built a lot of relationships at Cal,” he said. “Those guys will be my friends forever, and so will the guys from Laurel Highlands.
“Cal was great and I had a lot of fun playing with those guys. One of the main reasons I did enter the transfer portal is we had a huge graduating class and it was all the guys I came in with as a freshman. They were local WPIAL guys.”
While he was solely a tight end in college he was not only a versatile football player with the Mustangs, he was a multi-talented athlete as well. He played on both sides of the ball in football and was even the team’s quarterback at one point.
Edenfield also excelled in baseball and wrestling. He won a PIAA silver medal in the latter and feels that sport helped him greatly in being a better football player.
“I attribute much of why I’m such a good run-blocker to wrestling,” he said. “Staying in good position, changing stances, keeping my feet moving ... I think being a wrestler is a huge benefit for someone playing football.”
Edenfield recalls his time playing football with the Mustangs fondly.
“At Laurel Highlands we played some big-time teams in football,” he said. “A lot of good players were in that conference when I was playing. I liked the competition. I pretty much played every position at LH.
“I enjoyed being at both schools. And I’m enjoying it here right now. It’s a lot different. Kind of a culture shock. Not so much the campus, it’s just the football. Being a Division-I football player is pretty much a job.”
Edenfield, at 23, is one of the oldest players at Oklahoma State and he could potentially meet a much younger Laurel Highlands product on the field next season.
Oklahoma State comes to West Virginia on Oct. 21. Mustangs senior Rodney Gallagher will be a freshman for the Mountaineers then.
“We were talking because the Big 12 schedule just came out,” Edenfield said. “I was hoping to get a little homecoming game. Hopefully, the whole city of Uniontown comes out for that.
“I grew up playing in high school there at Laurel Highlands and Rodney was our ballboy. When I got hurt this year I got to go back and help out a little with my dad and (head) Coach (Rich) Kolesar. That was pretty cool.
“I think it’s going to be awesome. You don’t really see that too often, two kids from Laurel Highlands High School that are football players who are going to be playing against each other in a Big 12 game.”
That would be part of a memorable final chapter in Edenfield’s football career, riding off into the sunset as a Cowboy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.