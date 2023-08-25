This season has a little bit of a different feel for second-year Yough head football coach Ben Hoffer, compared to last year.
Heading into the 2022 campaign, Hoffer wasn’t hired until last April, only giving him and his staff four months of an offseason to get to know their players.
This year is different for Hoffer, his staff and the team.
“We have had a full offseason and we have been in the weight room since December,” said Hoffer. “Our strength and speed are much better.
“Joey Korpar, our defensive coordinator and our strength and conditioning coach, has done a great job with the kids in the weight room.”
Hoffer noted the other ways the full offseason has helped.
“We have been putting together game plans and have had more time, compared to last year when we had to rush everything from April on,” said Hoffer. “The terminology and lingo are already in for offense and defense, and it wasn’t at this point last year.”
Hoffer noted his goals for the season.
“We want to be in games, be competitive and make plays down the stretch,” said Hoffer. "We want to win more games than we did last year and shoot for a playoff berth.”
The Cougars went 3-7 a year ago and Hoffer knows the Allegheny Conference is going to be difficult.
“It is a tough conference, and the head coaches are so good,” he said. “Steel Valley, Serra (Catholic), Imani (Christian Academy), Burrell, Ligonier and Apollo.
“It is a really tough conference.”
Despite the difficult schedule, Hoffer knows a postseason berth would do wonders for the program.
“Making the playoffs would be huge, but I just want to see the kids change their mentality,” said Hoffer. “I want them to know we can win and compete all four quarters.”
Senior Julian Varrenti is the lone returning All-Conference player, and he will lead the way at running back and linebacker.
“He is a tough kid, so physically big, and a tough runner,” Hoffer said. “He does everything we need him to do.
“He is a good leader and has a great work ethic.”
Besides Varrenti, Yough has six other returning starters on offense, including senior running back Colby Fender, senior wide receiver Antonio Marra, senior lineman Hunter Fallecker, junior quarterback Raidon Kuroda, and junior offensive linemen Aiden Humenik and Collin Kasper.
Hoffer spoke about how important it is to have three returning starters up front on the offensive line.
"We have a lot of experience up front," he said. “They have been in our system for a year, and that is huge.”
Seniors De’Andre Harding and Jimmy Gallagher, as well as junior juniors Bryce Harvey, Corbin Reinstatdler and Luke Waltonbaugh, are competing for the other starting offensive line positions.
Junior Beau Yuhas and senior Dylan Grim are competing for the starting tight end position.
Sophomore Ryan Sarber, juniors Joey Weinhoffer and Aidan Thorton and senior Mikey Nogy are all vying for playing time at wide receiver.
Backing up Varrenti and Fender in the backfield will be sophomore Jordan Mandich, junior Sammi Smalich, senior Shane Swope and junior Ike Swope, with Shane Swope also seeing time at wide receiver and Swope playing the H-back and fullback positions.
All of the returning starters on offense also started last season on defense as Varrenti, Fender and Kuroda are back at linebacker, Marra is at defensive back and Fallecker and Humenik started last year on the defensive line while Kasper made spot starts up front while Smalich and Ike Swope will see time on the defensive line or at linebacker.
Junior Colin Magill is looking to make a difference at linebacker, while Mandich and Thorton also have a chance to start. Sarber, Nogy, Weinhoffer and Shane Swope are all looking to earn starting spots in the secondary.
Senior Collin “Bubba” Barner will handle the kicking duties.
Yough opens the season in Week 0 at South Allegheny.
