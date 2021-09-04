ALVERTON -- Laurel Highlands made the most of a fourth-quarter fumble when Rodney Gallagher sprinted through the middle of the Southmoreland defense for a long touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 non-conference victory at Russ Grimm Stadium.
The 43-yard scoring run reversed the fortunes of the Mustangs in a matter of a couple minutes after the visitors fumbled at the goal line with 10:54 left in the game and the score tied at 21.
The Scotties kept the drive going after the fumble with a 15-yard pass interference call on a third-and-14. The Laurel Highlands defense came up big two plays later when it forced a fumble that Matt Lucas recovered at the Southmoreland 45-yard line.
Gallagher ran for two yards on the first play, and then followed with a 43-yard sprint right through the middle of the defense for the game-winning touchdown with 8:35 left in the game.
"They're a good football team. We knew coming in it would be a dogfight. Our kids really battled all night," said Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar.
"Tooth and nail, we grind it out the whole game to the very end," said Southmoreland coach Dave Keefer. "This is why we want to play games like that against McGuffey and Laurel Highlands. We want that challenge. We don't want any patsies on the schedule.
"Hats off to them. They're well coached. LH puts a good product out. They're a good team."
Southmoreland (1-1) had one last drive to tie the game, but a strong, sure tackle by Keondre DeShields on Trevell Clayton (6-5, 257) held him short of the first-down marker with 3:46 left in the game.
"For a kid that's just learning who to play football, to come up and make a play like that, he's been very coachable," praised Kolesar.
The first half of the game was filled with penalties and emotions as Laurel Highlands (2-0) scored on its opening drive.
Keefer opted to go on a fourth-and-1 at the Scotties' 36-yard line, but Anthony Govern was stuffed at the line for no gain.
Tahji Hooper ran through three defenders and a grabbed facemask on the second play of the drive for a 13-yard run. The penalty took the ball to the 11-yard line.
Eric Allen gained the first four of his 148 yards rushing to push the ball to the three-yard line. The Mustangs survived a mishandled snap for a two-yard gain by Allen, who was stopped just short of the goal line.
Gallagher quickly went under center and plowed in for the final yard and a touchdown at 8:43.
Southmoreland came right back to tie the game.
Govern dropped back on a third-and-10 at Laurel Highlands 38-yard line and found Trout wide open behind the Laurel Highlands secondary for a 31-yard completion.
Govern found Clayton open crossing the middle, but the big receiver was unable to stretch the ball into the end zone. Keefer opted to go on fourth-and-2, and Govern made the gamble pay off with a two-yard touchdown dive at 2:55.
The tie game lasted for 168 seconds when Allen scampered around the left end for a four-yard touchdown run with only 6.6 seconds left in the first quarter.
"Eric Allen is a terrific kid. He does it all, in the weight room and on the field. He's a great team leader," praised Kolesar.
The key play of the drive was a 42-yard scramble by Gallagher. A facemask penalty was tacked onto the end of the run to move the ball to the Southmoreland 12-yard line.
Laurel Highlands threatened on its first drive of the second quarter, but the opportunity ended with an interception.
Allen ran for 35 yards in the drive and the Mustangs benefited from a personal foul call.
Gallagher attempted to throw a fade to Jayden Pratt on second-and-goal from the 11-yard line, but Trout, who was giving away several inches, knocked the ball free as the two landed on the end zone turf.
Gallagher tried again, only to have Trout get inside position on DeShields for an interception.
The Scotties made the most of the turnover to tie the game.
Govern found Josh Bass wide open behind the Laurel Highlands defense for a 35-yard completion. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was added to move the ball to the 25-yard line.
Trout had a four-yard reception and 12-yard run to move the ball inside the 10-yard line. Govern took over at that point with a nine-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
Govern ran for 36 yards on 16 carries and completed 14-of-20 passes for 176 yards.
The Southmoreland defense forced a turnover on downs, and Laurel Highlands was poised to do the same, but Keefer pulled out a fake punt that kept the drive alive in Mustang territory.
However, the drive stalled and the half ended with Gallagher taking a knee.
Southmoreland's defense forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half and the Scotties appeared to take the lead for the first time on the punt return.
Bass received the punt at the LH 46, running left. The lane was blocked, so he cut back against the grain, beat a couple tackles and raced to the end zone. However, three flags were thrown on the play, negating the touchdown return.
The Southmoreland drive ended with Hooper intercepting a pass at the Laurel Highlands' 40-yard line.
Kiss took a swing lateral and moved the ball into Southmoreland territory. He was hit late out-of-bounds, causing flags to be thrown all over the field. Ultimately, a 15-yard penalty was added to the end of the run.
Gallagher once again capped the drive, running for 23 of his game high 157 yards into the end zone at 4:32 of the quarter.
Laurel Highlands was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the touchdown and the yards were taken on the kickoff. Trout's return placed the ball at the LH 49.
Bass broke tackles for a 35-yard pass reception, plus the Mustangs were called for facemask and personal foul penalties in the drive. Bass led all receivers with three receptions for 83 yards.
Trout capped the drive on a four-yard run at 1:09. Trout finished with five receptions for 54 yards and ran for 18 more.
Both coaches agreed their were some issues they need to address before the next game.
"Way too many mistakes," said Kolesar, adding, "But, our kids did enough good things to make sure we won the game tonight.
"If we clean up the mistakes, we play better. Defensively, we had some lapses in coverage we need to clean up. We definitely have things we need to practice this week."
"We turned the ball over. That'll kill you," said Keefer. "We had some dumb mistakes in the first half.
"I told the kids I was proud of them, except for the penalties."
Non-conference
Laurel Highlands 14-0-7-7 -- 28
Southmoreland 7-7-7-0 -- 21
First Quarter
LH: Rodney Gallagher 1 run (Harry Radcliffe kick), 8:43
S: Anthony Govern 2 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 2:55
LH: Eric Allen 6 run (Harry Radcliffe kick), :06.6
Second Quarter
S: Anthony Govern 9 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 5:02
Third Quarter
LH: Rodney Gallagher 23 run (Harry Radcliffe kick), 4:32
S: Isaac Trout 4 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 1:09
Fourth Quarter
LH: Rodney Gallagher 43 run (Harry Radcliffe kick, 8:35
