Rodney Gallagher was 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch Friday night as Laurel Highlands held on for a 58-51 Section 1-AAAAA victory over visiting Greensburg Salem.
The Golden Lions (0-6, 2-10) tied the game at 51 with about two minutes remaining, but the Mustangs, led by Gallagher's performance at the line, recovered for the key section win.
Greensburg Salem led 17-13 after the first quarter, but Laurel Highlands (3-2, 7-4) surged into a 36-22 halftime lead. The Mustangs led 46-33 after three quarters.
Gallagher finished with a game-high 27 points. Caleb Palumbo added 11.
Dante Parsons led the Golden Lions with 20 points. Shamar McCoy finished with 14.
Section 1-AAAAA
Greensburg Salem 17-5-11-18 -- 51
Laurel Highlands 13-23-10-12 -- 58
Greensburg Salem: Dante Parsons 20, Shamar McCoy 14. Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher 27, Caleb Palumbo 11. Records: Greensburg Salem (0-6, 2-10), Laurel Highlands (3-2, 7-4).
