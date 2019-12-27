Mount Pleasant's Jacob Johnson finished with game-scoring honors, but it was Laurel Highlands securing the 71-61 victory Friday afternoon on the first day of the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament.
Johnson hit four 3-pointers and 8-of-10 free throws for a game-high 40 points.
The Mustangs' Rodney Gallagher had himself a game, as well, with 38 points, including 9-of-10 from the foul line.
Laurel Highlands (4-3) led 19-10 after the first quarter and 40-24 at halftime. The Vikings (4-4) cut into the deficit by outscoring the Mustangs in the second half, 37-31.
Tyvaughn Long finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Laurel Highlands, while Jayden Pratt added 10 points.
Luke Brander added 16 points for the Vikings.
Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament
Laurel Highlands 19-21-12-19 -- 71
Mount Pleasant 10-14-15-22 -- 61
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher 38, Tyvaughn Long 12, Jayden Pratt 10. Mount Pleasant: Jacob Johnson 40, Luke Brander 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.