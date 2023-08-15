MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher from nearby Laurel Highlands was considered one of the top freshmen recruits out of this year’s class and after a week of practices, he has not disappointed and is expected to get playing time this year.

