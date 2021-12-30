Rodney Gallagher and Jayden Pratt combined for nearly 50 points Wednesday afternoon to lead host Laurel Highlands to a 77-35 victory over Woodland Hills in the Christmas Clash at the Corral.
Gallagher, who reached the 1,000-point plateau Tuesday, finished with a game-high 26 points. Pratt scored 22, and Brandon Davis added 13.
The Mustangs (6-0) led 21-5, 44-17 and 60-26 at the quarter breaks.
Chaz Cobb and Shanier Pinkey both scored eight points for the Wolverines.
Southmoreland 74, California 50 -- The Scotties scored 24 points in the second and fourth quarters for win over the Trojans in the cfsbank Holiday Tournament played at Charleroi.
California led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Southmoreland moved into the lead at halftime, 33-24. Both teams scored 17 points in the third quarter and the Scotties pulled away in the final eight minutes with a 24-9 advantage.
Southmoreland's Ty Keffer finished with a game-high 19 points. Isaac Trout scored 13 and Ronnie Collins finished with 12.
Caden Powell scored 11 points and Aiden Lowden added 10 for California.
Belle Vernon 80, Charleroi 43 -- Quinton Martin finished with a double-double to lead the Leopards to a win over the host Cougars in the cfsbank Holiday Tournament.
Martin scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both game highs, and added four steals. Devin Whitlock also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists, and also had five steals. Daniel Gordon finished with 19 points and three steals.
Belle Vernon (8-0) led 48-23 at halftime.
Will Wagner scored nine points for the Cougars (6-2).
East Allegheny 64, Ringgold 43 -- Mike Smith poured in a game-high 35 points to lead the Wildcats to a win against Ringgold in cfsbank Holiday Tournament.
Brennan Ruttledge added 12 points for East Allegheny (4-5).
Nick Peccon and Zion Moore shared team-scoring honors for the Rams (3-5) with 12 points each.
Southern Garrett (Md.) 72, Uniontown 57 -- The host team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
The game was tied at halftime, 32-32. Uniontown took a slight 44-43 lead after three quarters.
Southern Garrett secured the win with a 29-13 fourth quarter.
Uniontown's Notorious Grooms finished with 29 points.
Isaac Upole scored a game-high 30 points for Southern Garrett. Gabe Hebb finished with 21 points, and Ethan Glotfelty added 10.
Canon-McMillan 72, Albert Gallatin 50 -- The Colonials fell short in the opening game of the Trinity Holiday Tournament.
Aiden Berged led Canon-McMillan (4-1) with 18 points.
Jamire Braxton scored 16 points and Caleb Metz-Chapman added 11 for Albert Gallatin (3-3).
Geibel Catholic 80, Trinity Christian 54 -- Jaydis Kennedy scored 35 points to lead the Gators to a victory in the Aquinas Academy Christmas Tournament consolation game.
Eddie Impavido finished with 17 points and David Blackburn added 13 for Trinity Christian.
Greensburg C.C. 70, Mount Pleasant 51 -- The Centurions defeated the Vikings for a win in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Tournament.
Brevan Williams led Greensburg C.C. (4-1) with 19 points. Ryan Appleby scored 14 and Tyree Turner added 13 for the Centurions.
Dante Giallonardo tied for game-scoring honors for Mount Pleasant (2-5) with 19 points. Aden Wisnewski finished with 12 points.
Jeannette 57, Connellsville 42 -- Nas Thompson and Shane Mickens scored a combined 45 points to lead the Jayhawks to a win in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Tournament.
Thompson finished with a game-high 25 points and Mickens added 20 for Jeannette (4-2).
Josh Maher scored 18 points for the Falcons (2-6).
South Allegheny 56, Elizabeth Forward 33 -- The host Gladiators defeated the Warriors in the title game behind Bryce Epps' game-high 22 points.
Ethan Kirwood added 22 points for South Allegheny (6-2).
Charlie Meehleib finished with 13 points and Isaiah Turner added 10 for Elizabeth Forward (5-3).
Yough 77, Ligonier Valley 70 -- Terek Crosby poured in 45 points to lead the Cougars to a victory over the Rams in the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
Austin Matthews finished with 14 points for Yough (4-3).
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (3-5) with 33 points. Hayden Sierocky scored 12 points and Jude Grzywinski added 10.
Girls basketball
Thomas Jefferson 56, West Greene 40 -- Graci Fairman scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Jaguars to a victory in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
Thomas Jefferson (4-4) led 15-4, 28-12 and 46-22 at the quarter breaks.
Brooke Barner led the Lady Pioneers (4-3) with 14 points. Katie Lampe (11) and Anna Durbin (10) also scored in double figures.
Southmoreland 45, Plum 34 -- The Lady Scots defeated Plum in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
Olivia Cernuto led Southmoreland (5-1) with a game-high 18 points.
Megan Marstan (14) and Kai Johnson (10) scored in double figures for Plum (2-5).
Mapletown 52, Hundred (W.Va.) 41 -- Taylor Dusenberry led the host Lady Maples to a victory on the first night of the tournament.
Dusenberry scored 37 points, including 10-of-12 from the foul line, grabbed eight rebounds and had 12 steals. Bailey Rafferty scored nine points and had five steals in the the Lady Maples (4-3).
Hundred's Roxie Huggins scored 14 points. Addie Tuttle added 10.
Elizabeth Forward 67, Burrell 42 -- Bailie Brinson led the host Lady Warriors to a victory in the Betsy Tournament over the visiting Lady Bucs.
Brinson scored a game-high 20 points for Elizabeth Forward (6-1).
Emily and Riley Sterlitz shared team-scoring honors for Burrell (0-8) with 15 points apiece.
Greensburg Salem 51, Mount Pleasant 26 -- The visiting Lady Lions defeated the host Lady Vikings behind the scoring of Abby Mankins and Kait Mankins.
Abby Mankins scored a game-high 16 points for Greensburg Salem (8-0). Kait Mankins finished with 11 points.
Allison Bailey led Mount Pleasant (4-3) with 10 points.
Monessen 45, Charleroi 40 -- Mercedes Majors led the Lady Greyhounds with a game-high 28 points for a victory over the Lady Cougars in the Lady Vikings Holiday Tournament.
Monessen improves to 4-2 overall.
McKenna DeUnger scored 20 points and Riley Jones added 10 for Charleroi (4-3).
Uniontown 59, Brashear 12 -- The Lady Raiders scored all the points they needed in the first eight minutes for a win at the Latrobe Holiday Tournament.
Uniontown (3-2) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. The Lady Raiders outscored Brashear in the second half, 24-5.
Uniontown's Miya Harris and Ava Hair shared game-scoring honors with 10 points apiece. Nekea Lewis added nine points.
Arianna Sherrill scored five points for Brashear (0-5).
Yough 43, Ligonier Valley 21 -- Autumn Matthews and Laney Gerdich combined for 30 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a victory in the Kiski Area Holiday Tourament.
Matthews finished with 20 points and Gerdich added 10 for Yough (3-5).
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams (0-7) with 11 points.
