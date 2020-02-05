Rodney Gallagher scored a game-high 30 points, but Laurel Highlands suffered a 65-52 setback at Greensburg Salem on Tuesday in Section 1-AAAAA action.
The Golden Lions (1-11, 4-16) jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Mustangs (6-5, 12-7) bounced back with a 19-13 edge in the second quarter to cut the deficit at halftime to 32-23.
Greensburg Salem outscored Laurel Highlands, 16-5, in the third quarter, but the Mustangs had a 24-17 advantage in the fourth period.
The Mustangs’ Tyvaughn Long added 12 points. The Golden Lions’ Ryan Thomas had 18. Teammate Dante Parsons added 15, and Zach Galdo (12) and Shamar McCoy (10) were also in double figures for Greensburg Salem.
Laurel Highlands hosts county-rival Albert Gallatin (4-7, 6-13) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
