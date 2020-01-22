Laurel Highlands battled back to force overtime, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 65-62 setback to Woodland Hills on Tuesday in Section 1-AAAAA play at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
The Mustangs (4-4, 9-6) outscored the Wolverines, 28-17, in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, as Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth.
Gallagher made seven field goals in the period, and was 5 of 7 from the foul line. He scored on a drive with 45 seconds remaining in regulation and Woodland Hills (3-5, 6-11) held for the last shot, but couldn't get a clean look at the basket, as the Mustangs' defense clamped down.
"We dig ourselves into holes in a whole lot of games," Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. "I'll applaud the effort to come back, but the fact of the matter is, our effort wasn't good enough.
"We got to play hard for 32 minutes, and we don't have the luxury of taking plays off, and we have to pay attention to details and assignments. I have to do a better job in practice of getting them ready. There is no excuse for the way we muddled through three quarters. It was like we were totally disinterested. Not everybody, but too many of them."
The Wolverines had an 11-8 edge in the overtime period to eke out the win. Woodland Hills scored most of its points on layups, inside baskets, putbacks and at the foul line. The visitors didn't connect on a three-point shot.
"You got to play tough interior defense," Hauger said. "And you got to bend down and defend the ball. We were standing around way too much and dribbling way too much. Guys have to move, and we didn't do that."
Laurel Highlands had a 10-8 lead in the first quarter after Keandre Cook scored on a layup for two of his six points, but the Wolverines closed the period on a 6-2 run for a 14-12 advantage heading into the second. Woodland Hills had a 11-8 edge in the second for a 25-20 halftime lead.
The visitors extended their advantage to 37-26 heading into the fourth after outscoring the home team, 12-6, in the third period.
The Mustangs' Tyvaughn Long scored 13 points on six field goals and one free throw. Teammate Tim Smith made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime, and finished with eight points.
The Wolverines' Jihaad Dennard had 20 points on nine field goals and two free throws. Teammate Raeshon Robertson added 19 on seven field goals and five free throws. Raelon Robertson had 12 points on six field goals for the visitors.
Laurel Highlands has a tough test coming up Friday when it travels to Section 1-AAAAA leading Penn Hills (7-0, 12-3). The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
"We are going to Penn Hills on Friday, and that is going to be a challenge no matter how you look at it," Hauger said. "We can't wait until the fourth quarter to play basketball."
