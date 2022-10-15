WASHINGTON -- Laurel Highlands found the going tough against Trinity’s defense Friday night.
The Mustangs did what they usually do in those situations, though. They looked for Rodney Gallagher to give them a spark.
The West Virginia recruit did just that with two rushing touchdowns and one through the air to help Laurel Highlands fend off the gritty Hillers, 20-8, in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference game at Hiller Field.
Laure Highlands (3-1, 5-2) remains tied with Thomas Jefferson in second place, one game behind frontrunning McKeesport.
Gallagher rushed for 149 yards and passed for 75 yards as the Mustangs gradually took over after a slow start.
“He’s our leader,” Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar said of Gallagher. “He did a great job of taking charge tonight when we needed him to.”
Trinity saw its playoff hopes end as it fell to 1-4 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
Laurel Highlands’ defense bent but didn’t break until allowing a 2-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jonah Williamson to Andrew Durig with 1:06 left in the game. Williamson also tossed a two-point conversion pass to Joey Hello to set the final score.
"Our defense has been playing great all year," Kolesar said. "We focus on worry about the next play. They did that and they took care of business."
The game was scoreless until late in the second quarter when Laurel Highlands’ defense helped turn the tide. The Mustangs' Parker Hoff stopped Durig for no gain on a fourth-and-1 run with help from Tristen Baker, giving LH the ball at the Trinity 36 with 3:06 left in the half.
Gallagher ran for an 11-yard gain then scored on a scintillating 25-yard run in which he found a gap up the middle, angled to the right then quickly pivoted to the left to find open space until he found resistance at the goal line but dove in for the touchdown. Harry Radcliffe adding the extra point for a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Mustangs came out strong in the second half, forcing two punts by Trinity and following each with a touchdown drive to take command.
"We're a good second-half team," Kolesar said, "and I just told them to trust that, trust their jobs and trust all the work they've put in this offseason and play good in the second half."
Gallagher led the Mustangs on a 60-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the third quarter. The key play was a fourth-and-3 pass from Gallagher to Antwan Black who made a difficult catch despite being well covered by Dom DeRubbo for 28 yards to the Trinity 5.
Gallagher hit Kaden Friel with a 5-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone on a rollout two plays later to make it 13-0. The Hillers blocked Radcliffe’s extra-point attempt.
Laurel Highlands all but put the game away with a 71-yard drive the next time it got the ball. Gallagher covered the final 11 yards with his second touchdown run into the left corner of the end zone.
“He’s tough to contain for four quarters,” Hillers coach Dan Knause said of Gallagher. “I thought we had a great game plan. We switched some things up. We played well enough defensively to win. We didn’t play well enough offensively. Ultimately that’s on me.”
Williamson completed 10 of 22 passes for 108 yards and one interception by Hunter Kooser on his first pass of the game. Luke Lacock pulled in five receptions for 68 yards. Durig led the ground game for the Hillers with 14 carries for 55 yards.
Trinity ran the ball 38 times for 110 yards and had 218 total yards.
Black had five receptions for 37 yards for the Mustangs who produced 175 rushing yards on 33 carries and 250 totals yards.
Trinity had a chance to get on the board first late in the first quarter after stopping Laurel Highlands on a fourth-and-1 play at the Mustang 39. The Hillers had to settle for an Andy Palm 31-yard field goal attempt which he missed.
“It’s frustrating,” Knause said of his team’s inability to score until the end. “That’s kind of been our Achilles heel. The kids are giving a great effort. We’re never going to blame them. We had some opportunities. I hurt for them right now. They're busting their butts for us.”
"They're a good team," Kolesar said of the Hillers. "They're well-coached, they're physical every year, they battle. We know this game's always going to be tough. We don't worry about records when we're going to play them. You know it's going to be a tough game."
Knause is confident his team is moving in the right direction.
"These kids have bought in since day one," Knause said. "This program is going where we want it to go, but it's not going to happen overnight. We don't have a long-term goal, it's an everyday goal. Our program motto is make today count."
Laurel Highlands played without several of its starters, including its top wide receiver, Keondre DeShields, and its top running back, Jaiden Tucker.
"We are definitely a bit banged up," Kolesar said. "We don't have Ke (DeShields), we don't have JT (Tucker), Ben Wilson's out and we've got some other guys that haven't really practice much the last two weeks healing some injuries.
"You definitely saw the rust from a week off but we battled enough and took care of business to make sure we got the win."
