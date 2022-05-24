Highlands star athlete Rodney Gallagher has been one of the most highly sought after college football recruits in the country and had set July 4 as the day he would chose which scholarship he would accept out of a group he has narrowed down to eight.
Now area fans won’t have to wait that long.
Gallagher revealed on his Twitter account that he would publicize his decision at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Laurel Highlands High School.
The eight colleges in the running include three in close proximity — Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia — along with Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech.
Gallagher had received numerous NCAA Division-1 basketball scholarship offer as well but eventually opted to concentrate on football.
Gallagher, a 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback and defensive back for the Mustangs, is projected as a wide receiver in college.
