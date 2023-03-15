NORTH HUNTINGDON -- Rodney Gallager and his Laurel Highlands teammates have the opportunity to avenge an early season loss to Lincoln Park after the Mustangs defeated Hampton, 57-50, in the PIAA Class AAAA second round Tuesday night at Norwin High School.
And, Gallagher will do so as the newest member of the 2,000-point club.
Gallagher needed 27 points to hit the milestone and finished with a game-high 28 after converting two foul shots with 4:20 remaining in the game.
Laurel Highlands (24-3) advances to Friday's PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals against Lincoln Park. The WPIAL champions defeated Highlands, 82-72.
Many thought Laurel Highlands-Lincoln Park was going to be the district title game, but it was not to be. Lincoln Park edged the Mustangs, 70-66, in the Central Valley Roundball Classic over Christmas break with Gallagher scoring 35 points.
The loss ended Laurel Highlands' 37-game regular-season winning streak.
"We are very happy to play them. We want some redemption," said Gallagher.
The Mustangs appeared to have the momentum heading into the fourth quarter after Keondre DeShields converted a three-point play with 4.4 seconds remaining for a 42-37 lead.
However, the lead was sliced by three points when Brennan Murray launched a baseball throw from the volleyball back line for a 3-pointer that banked in before the buzzer sounded.
"Credit to them. They came as close to doing what they wanted to do, as they could. Plus, they threw in an 80-footer at the buzzer," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "But, Coach (Jack) Buehner told them to look at the scoreboard. We were still winning."
The Talbots finally pulled back into the lead when Robert Coll converted a three-point play with just under seven minutes left in the game for a 45-44 lead.
It was last lead Hampton had, although it did allow opportunities to build on the lead slip away.
"In the fourth quarter, we had a possession or two with the lead, and even on some rebounds when it a one-point game. IF we could've secured those balls and not turned it over, I think that was a critical part," said Hampton coach Joe Lafko, a 1984 Frazier graduate. "When you turn it over to them and they get the ball in transition, they are very hard to defend."
The Mustangs responded with a Gallagher coast-to-coast layup and a DeShields layup for a 48-45 lead.
"They're quick. They have quick hands and are quick to the ball. They started to defend our back cuts better in fourth quarter. They took some of those easy baskets away," said Lafko.
Gallagher's historic foul shots extended the LH lead to 50-45. The Mustangs led 50-48 at the media timeout, and the advantage grew to 52-48 with a DeShields field goal.
Eric Weeks hit a pair of foul shots to draw Hampton to 52-50 with just under two minutes left in the game. Weeks finished with 14 points.
However, those were the final points scored by the Talbots as Laurel Highlands finished with the final five points.
With Hampton (24-4) pressuring the ball high, DeShields found Mason Bolish all alone on the baseline for a layup with a minute remaining.
"As soon as we got up, we hoped we had a lead and a possession so that we could draw them out," said Hauger.
DeShields hit a couple foul shots late to seal the game, finishing with 16 points.
"They didn't bring it with man, they brought it with half court pressure," said Hauger. "The kids, I thought, handled it real well. They got into the seams and hit a couple baseline passes, and we got a couple layups."
Both offenses needed time to warm up with Laurel Highlands holding a 9-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Hampton had a defender assigned to Gallagher for most of the game.
"Most of the time, we used a 1-3 chaser on Rodney Gallagher. We wanted to try to limit his touches," explained Lafko. "When they spread it out with four shooters, that made it more difficult in that defense.
"They were able to convert and make some big plays."
Gallagher said he and his teammates were prepared for the defense.
"It's really in practice. We ran stuff like that all week, so I think coach did a good job preparing us for that," said Gallagher. "Our guys in practice really did a good job to give us a look, and we repped it, repped it, repped it, and did a really good job in practice getting everyone involved.
"I didn't want to force anything and I knew the game was going to come to me."
"We were counting on junk defenses and that's pretty much what we got until the end when they wanted to bring some pressure," said Hauger. "Early on, it's a fine line. What the defense gave us was 3-point shots. Then, you don't make them and I told the guys you're settling too much.
"In the second half, we made them. And, Rodney started heating up in the second quarter. He was beating two guys at time."
Gallagher scored just two points in the first quarter, but found enough open space for 12 points in the second quarter on three 3-pointers and a three-point play.
Nate Schwertfeger hit a 3-pointer for the other score by the Mustangs in the second quarter as the Talbots rallied for a 25-24 halftime lead.
Gallagher added nine more points in the third quarter. Blaise Krizner hit a pair of 3-pointers and DeShields converted a three-point play.
"I thought Blaise Krizner did a nice job defensively. And, Patrick Cavanagh, I think he did a pretty good job, given the circumstances," praised Hauger.
The "circumstances" were the defensive assignment on the Talbots' Liam Mignogna, all 6-8 of him. Mignogna scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the middle two quarters. Both Cavanagh (two fouls in the first half, one in the second) and Mignogna (two fouls in each half) dealt with foul issues.
