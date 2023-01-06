Rodney Gallagher WVU official signing

Submitted photo

Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher smiles after signing his National Letter of Intent to attend West Virginia University on a football scholarship. Pictured are (from left) Laurel Highlands assistant football coach Paul Eckert, Gallagher, father Rodney Gallagher and Mustangs head football coach Rich Kolesar. Gallagher is currently in San Antonio preparing for Saturday’s All-American Bowl, a showcase for 100 of the country’s top high school senior football players.

 Submitted photo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recently it was noted in this space that West Virginia’s 2023 football team seems to be built far more to feature a running game than a passing game, mostly because it has so much depth at running back behind a solid, experienced offensive line than it has at wide receiver while being thrown to by a pair of inexperienced quarterbacks.

