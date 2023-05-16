WEST MIFFLIN — Uniontown second baseman Disaya Craggette leaped as high as she could to try and snag a line drive off the bat of Knoch’s Brynne Smith.
The ball missed her glove by inches and the Lady Raiders’ first appearance in the WPIAL softball playoffs since 2018 ended when it landed in left field for a single to bring in the Lady Knights’ Lizzie Danik from third base with the winning run.
The Class AAAA first-round battle went nine innings before Smith’s two-out hit gave Knoch a 7-6 walk-off victory Monday afternoon at West Mifflin High School, propelling the sixth-seeded Knights into Wednesday’s quarterfinals against Chartiers Valley.
Despite the loss, Uniontown gave notice it’s a program to be reckoned with in the coming years.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Lady Raiders first-year coach Jason White said. “Uniontown isn’t even supposed to be here. Everybody always counts us out at the beginning of every year. We had a great season. We’re doing good things and our program is on the rise.
“Get used to seeing us here.”
Uniontown, the No. 11 seed which finished in fourth place in Section 2, got a solid pitching performance from freshman Emmaleigh Noah and plenty of offense from the bats of Noah, Sequoia Dunlap and Grace Rodeheaver.
Dunlap, a Towson State recruit, was 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, Noah was 4 for 5 with a double and Rodeheaver was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Danik had three hits for Knoch (11-8), the Section 1 co-champion which used fundamental softball to produce the winning run.
Danik led off the ninth with a single, went to second on Marlee Fraser’s sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on Sennett’s fly out to center and came home on Smith’s single to end it.
Smith came up with a big defensive play as well.
Uniontown (5-10) had a chance to take the lead in the top of the eighth when Kitana Critchfield drew a walk and attempted to score on Noah’s two-out double to right field. Smith fielded the ball and threw to second baseman Sam Robb who turned and fired a strike to catcher Grace Hensch who tagged out Critchfield on a close play at the plate.
White had no second thoughts on waving Critchfield home on the play, especially with two outs.
“Just think about how many things have to go right,” White said. “They’ve got to field the ball, they’ve got to hit their cut and the cut’s got to turn and make a good throw to the plate.”
“We came up with a couple good plays that kept us in the game,” Knoch coach Chris Gardner said.
Uniontown, despite seven errors, made its share of good defensive plays also, most notably in eighth inning. Shortstop Dunlap backhanded a hot shot by Fraser in the hole and gunned her out for the first out, Craggette made a lunging catch of a looping hit by Purcell for the second out and right fielder Kaylee Mutnansky made a catch of a hard hit fly ball in right field that stranded the potential winning run at second base to end the inning.
Craggette also made a leaping catch of Hensch’s line drive in the fifth inning and left fielder Nellie Budinsky jumped up to haul in a deep fly ball by Lyndsey Wise in the eighth inning.
The game went back and forth from the beginning.
Uniontown took the lead in top of the first inning when Noah’s single and Dunlap’s RBI hit highlighted a two-run rally, but Lindsay Edwards’ double and consecutive singles by Hensch, Danik and Fraser produced two runs in the bottom of the frame for Knoch.
The Knights went ahead with an unearned run in the third.
Uniontown tied it in the fourth thanks to a great individual effort by Craggette who walked, stole second, stole third and scored on an errant throw.
“I’ve got some really superfast kids,” White said. “If I get them on base I’m going to run. I can’t get away from what got us here and that’s good, aggressive play.”
The Lady Raiders took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth when Dunlap smashed a triple into left-centerfield and scored on Mutnansky’s ground out.
Knoch tied it in the bottom of the inning when Gardner reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Uniontown surged back in front in the sixth. Craggette’s bunt resulted in an error and her gamble of trying to take third on Noah’s sharp single to left paid off with a safe call and Noah advanced to second on the throw. Rodeheaver laced a single to center to bring in both runners and make it 6-4.
The Knights again were able to pull even with two runs in the bottom of the inning on an infield RBI single by Brynne and a sacrifice fly by Gardner.
The score remained 6-6 until Smith’s winning hit in the ninth.
“It was a heck of a game,” coach Gardner said. “We battled to the end, they battled to the end.”
Winning pitcher Fraser gave up three earned runs on 12 hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts.
Noah only struck out one but relied on her control as she walked just two while allowing three earned runs on eight hits.
“She’s a good pitcher,” White said. “She works hard at her craft. It’s exciting when you see a freshman doing what she’s doing. Imagine what she’s going to be like in the next couple years.
“This is a really good building block for our team. I’m just sorry I couldn’t get my seniors (Dunlap, daughter catcher Claire White and Hunter Wakefield) one or two more games
“Sequoia, I’ll put her up against anybody in Quad-A.”
Dunlap was disappointed in the loss but happy to have her career end with a postseason game.
“I think it’s definitely something a lot of people doubted us about so it feels amazing to at least make it this far,” Dunlap said.
“It’s something to be proud about for Uniontown.”
