BEDFORD -- A quick start can be critical in basketball.
Lancaster Catholic certainly proved that on Wednesday night.
The Lady Crusaders were out-scored by Southmoreland over the last three quarters but rode an explosive opening eight minutes to a 64-56 win over the Lady Scotties in a PIAA girls basketball Class 4A second-round playoff game at Bedford High School.
Katie Haefner scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter when Lancaster took a 27-13 lead and the Lady Crusaders (23-3) remained in control the rest of the game.
"They came out the gates hot," Southmoreland coach Brian Pritts said. "They shot the ball well and we didn't do a good job of rotating on defense. They put us in a hole.
"Any time you're at this level, one of 16 teams left in the state, if you give anybody a cushion it's super difficult to overcome it."
Lancaster coach Charles Detz agreed.
"That quick start was really important," Detz said. "We came out focused. When we get that quick lead it's a big benefit."
The Lady Crusaders got buckets from Cassie Peris, Haefner and Sommer Reeser in going up 6-0 before Olivia Cernuto got the Lady Scotties (25-2) on the board. Haefner scored again and Reeser made back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 14-2, forcing Pritts to call timeout.
Reeser wouldn't score again until making a free throw with 1:09 left in the game but her early eight-point burst helped pave the way for her team's victory.
"The way they shot the ball tonight it was almost like playing North Catholic again," said Pritts, referring to his team's only other loss of the season, 61-44, in the WPIAL final. "Film doesn't do them justice. They're very quick."
Trailing by 14, the Lady Scotties' defense clamped down in the first part of the second quarter, holding Lancaster scoreless for the first 3:29 as the lead was whittled to 27-18.
Peris then went on an individual six-point run with a free throw, 3-pointer and steal and lay-up to push the gap out to 15. When Haefner scored just before the buzzer it gave Lancaster a 41-23 halftime advantage.
The Lady Crusaders pushed the margin up to 20 twice in the third quarter, 49-29 after a three-point play by Naomi Zulueta and 51-31 after a basket by Peris.
Cernuto closed the frame with a spinning basket and a layup off a steal to pull Southmoreland within 51-35.
The Lady Scotties refused to fold in the fourth quarter and got within 59-47 with 3:32 left after a three-point play and two free throws by Cernuto.
Lancaster bumped its lead up to 64-47 but Southmoreland kept clawing and scored the game's final nine points on a 3-pointer and basket by Charity Henderson, a steal and layup by Sarah Pisula and a jump shot by Maddie Moore before the clock ran out.
"We fought to the end," Pisula said. "That just shows what kind of team we are."
"That's a tough team," Detz said. "They were 25-1 for a reason. They do a lot of good things. Their bigs inside work well together and their guards do a good job. We knew coming in we were going to have to play well."
Cernuto, who totaled a team-high 14 points and three assists with five rebounds, was a target for Lancaster's defense.
"Our team goal was take the ball out of 10's (Cernuto) hands," Detz said. "We did it, for the most part."
Pisula recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocked shots and two steals. Henderson also had 12 points, including her team's only 3-pointer, and Gracie Spadaro added 10 points for the Lady Scotties. Moore contributed four points and seven boards.
Peris and Zaniah Banks tallied 10 points apiece for Lancaster.
Pritts had nothing but praise for his squad.
"It's an emotional time for them right now. They put their heart and soul into this season," Pritts said. "We talked about the amount of pride and joy they brought, not just to myself and the coaches but the community and the school itself. The way everybody got behind these kids and supported them is amazing.
"To be the first Southmoreland team to win a state playoff game, to make it to the Sweet 16 in the state, to win the section, to go undefeated in the regular season, to make it to the Petersen Events Center ... it's been a pretty spectacular season and I couldn't be more proud of them."
It was the final game for Southmoreland seniors Pisula, Henderson, Erika Sherbondy and Carlie Collins.
"They are great kids," Pritts said. "They've given me everything they've had since they started in fourth grade. The four of them I think are going to be very successful in life because of their demeanor and character."
Pisula reflected on her team's year.
"It sucks tonight but you can't be sad when you look back on the season," she said. "We did things that have never been done before and it was just the best group of girls. I'm so grateful for everything that's happened."
