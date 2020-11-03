McKEES ROCKS -- Laurel Highlands showed it could play with the best of the WPIAL when it comes to girls volleyball on Monday night.
That didn't make dropping a five-set battle to host Montour any easier.
The sixth-seeded Mustangs pushed the third-seeded Women of Sparta to the limit in their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal playoff match and even held a 2-1 lead, but Montour regrouped and took the final two sets for a 3-2 win and a place in the semifinals, ending one of LH's greatest seasons.
Scores were 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14 and 15-7.
"I think there were moments where they showed how good of a team they are," LH coach Emily Konter said of her squad. "It was just unfortunate that we couldn't string more of those together. A lot of that was due to Montour. They have a good team, they have some big blockers up there and they made it difficult for us.
"Normally in our section we go up and we can just swing freely. We had to alter our game plan coming in to today knowing we had to play the ball differently, and it worked. But that's not our main game so it took us a little out of our system."
Laurel Highlands had several strong individual performances in defeat.
Senior Alison Humberston had 18 kills and junior Bella Buwawa contributed 13 kills and six blocks. Senior Shannon Watkins rang up 40 assists and three kills, and senior Maddie Wheeler added 31 digs.
All four players and the Mustangs overall earned the respect of Montour coach Mike Marchionda.
"Laurel Highlands is a great team. That's probably the best team we've seen so far," Marchionda said. "That's a great program, very well coached.
"The thing about them is they have a tremendous setter (Watkins). We haven't seen a lot of good setters. She gets to every ball. No. 42 (Buwawa) is probably one of the best middles we've seen and she's coming back next year. No. 24 (Humberston) also did a great job, so did 8 (Wheeler)."
The Women of Sparta's focus was on containing Humberston and Buwawa at the net, according to Marchionda.
"We were going to try to stop those two and we were lucky enough to get some success against them," he said. "Our blocking got better as the match went on and we forced them to do some things they didn't want to do tipping-wise."
The Mustangs showed their mettle in the first set when they rallied from a 10-7 deficit with a 12-point run that was keyed by Morgan Wheeler's effective jump serve.
"Morgan has a great serve and has been able to help us get on long runs all year long," Konter said. "We rely on tough serves to make it difficult for the other team. I think it's great that we had players who still had those moments to really show their talent."
Wheeler had three aces, Buwawa came up with two blocks and Humberston added two kills during the spurt. A block by Buwawa produced the winning point in the first set.
The second set was a back-and-forth battle that produced 12 ties with the Women of Sparta pulling out a four-point win to even the match.
Laurel Highlands found itself down 7-3 early in the third set but again the Mustangs rallied and surged to a 16-11 lead thanks to an eight-point run on Humberston's serve that included a well-placed tip and another block for points from Buwawa.
Following a deep serve by Adrienne Mattey, Morgan Wheeler's kill finished off an eight-point win in the third set to give LH a 2-1 advantage.
Montour never blinked and rolled to a 25-14 win in the fourth set, and used an early five-point run in the deciding set to go up 6-2 before wrapping up the victory.
"When we started hitting the ball and not tipping things started to go our way, and we started serving really well, which really helps," Marchionda said.
Konter was proud of her team's effort.
"I think it shows the girls' talent and the girls' heart that they were able to take the No. 3 seed to five sets," Konter said. "This is the best, most cohesive team that I've coached. They really give it their all and work really hard."
Konter also was appreciative of a loud throng of Mustangs fans who made the long trip.
"It was great to see how much support these girls were able to have at a game," she said. "To see everyone behind them means so much."
Konter had a long talk with her disappointed players after the match.
"We just focused on some lessons, what we could've done, what we can take out of this, outside of volleyball for some of them who are done playing or going into college. But also, looking back, I pointed out to them they never finished lower than second place in the section and they made the playoffs every year."
Winning the Section 3-AAA title led to Konter and assistant coach Trish Spurlin sporting hair with a tint of color added to it for the postseason.
"We told the girls that if they won the section the coaches would dye our hair," said Konter, who went with a teal shade while Spurlin opted for purple. "So they did win the section and we stayed true to our promise, so now we have colored hair."
Konter commended her senior class, the first that's gone through all four years under the Brownsville graduate and former Penn State Fayette star.
"We haven't gotten the true result that we wanted, going to the semifinals or a WPIAL championship, but it's nothing to hang their head about," Konter said. "That's something they'll realize once the sting of losing wears off a little bit.
"It doesn't help now. I wouldn't have wanted to hear that when I was a player because you're so focused on winning, you're stung when it's over. But in a while, when they look back, I think these girls will have good memories and be proud of what they were able to accomplish."
