Emily Konter is entering her fourth year as head coach of what has been a strong Laurel Highlands girls volleyball program and she doesn’t see that changing in 2020.
“We have four returning starters coming back so that’s still a really solid group, and they’re a mature group,” Konter said. “They’ve played a lot together, with me and a majority of them also play for club teams, so they’re almost always playing volleyball.
“It looks to be another good year for us, especially section-wise.”
Under Konter, the Mustangs have gone a combined 34-6 in section play and have finished second, first and second the past three years.
“We did lose a number of seniors last year, we have six this year,” Konter said. “This will be my first class that’s been through all four years under me.”
One of those seniors is setter Maddie Wheeler, a three-year letterman.
“Maddie’s been one of our captains all three years, so far,” Konter said. “She’s a natural leader, but I think the unique thing with this group is that they’re all leaders in their own way. They hold themselves accountable and I think it shows in the way that they play. But, Maddie has been our driving force the past few years.”
Maddie’s sister, sophomore Morgan Wheeler, is another returning starter.
“Both of them are really good players,” Konter said. “I thought Morgan did a great job stepping in as a freshman last year.”
Senior Alison Humbertson and junior Bella Buwawa round out the returning starters.
“Alison is a great all-around player,” Konter said. “She’s really competitive. Bella is outstanding at the net and has really worked on her all-around game. She’s become a huge asset to the team.”
Another key component that has been added to the starting lineup is talented senior transfer Shannon Watkins, one of the WPIAL’s top Class A players a year ago at Geibel Catholic.
“Shannon Watkins is a great player,” Konter said. “She’s a great addition to help with this group of seniors. She fits right in with them.”
Konter noted four additional key players on her roster.
“We have three other seniors that will be stepping in this year, Maria Brown, Sydney Grimm and Grace Taylor, and one other junior, Adrienne Mattey,” Konter said.
The Mustangs were 12-2 in the section a year ago and fell in the first round of the playoffs to Armstrong. Konter is hoping her squad can have a longer stay in this year’s postseason, but isn’t looking past her short-term goals.
“Playing a hard, complete game every night, that’s really our goal as a team,” Konter explained. “Hopefully, that will lead to us to the playoffs and to another section championship like in 2018, and then a little better showing in the playoffs down the road.”
Konter feels Section 3-AAA — which also includes Uniontown, Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon, Yough, Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson — will be very competitive again this year.
“I think you have a nice mix in the section,” Konter said. “TJ is always a great team and very competitive to play against, the same with Elizabeth Forward.”
Konter was complimentary of her local rivals.
“The game has grown so much in the area and you can really see that,” she said. “Uniontown is a school that’s really grown and developed more as a program. AG has also developed as well.”
Konter’s squad has a good relationship with the Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus juggernaut program, a team she starred for.
“I actually played with their coach, Samantha Swetz,” Konter said. “We went through Penn State Fayette together.”
In fact, Konter succeeded Swetz as LH’s coach. Swetz guided Fayette to the USCAA national championship a year ago.
“I definitely was following them and it was exciting to see all that happen for her and her team,” Konter said. “We’ve have a good relationship with Penn State Fayette. A lot of our girls have gone on to play there and a lot of them will come back and watch us play once in awhile. Angel Buwawa is the most recent one. She would come and bring the team. We would head out to some of their games when we were able to as a team as well. So, it’s a nice support system that we have.”
