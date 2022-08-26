When Marc Gambino was hired as the new Charleroi football coach in March, he quickly laid the foundation for his program and hit the ground running shortly after.
“When I was hired, it was just after track and field started,” said Gambino. “We were able to get things going in April with conditioning and lifting, and we were able to get outside in May.
“With spring sports going on and with it being a small school, we tried to get as many as we could.”
It took a little bit of effort, but Gambino is happy with where things have gone since.
“I anticipate having 27 or 28 players,” said Gambino. “Things started to really click about a month ago and I am pleased with how we have progressed.
“I am happy with where we are at.”
After spending the last seven years as an assistant at Elizabeth Forward after a run at Clairton before that, Gambino knows his team will be in for a battle most weeks playing in the Century Conference.
“The conference looks like a meat grinder,” said Gambino. “Washington, McGuffey, Sto-Rox, Brentwood, there are a lot of good teams.
“We are going to have to be prepared going into every game, and that is what we are doing.”
When asked about expectations and goals, Gambino is taking things slow.
“We go day by day, play by play,” Gambino said. “Don’t look at the scoreboard, try to win every play, try to win every day.
“We get out of bed wanting to win.”
Gambino chose for the Cougars to have a Week Zero scrimmage instead of playing a game.
“We have a young team, a new coach and a new system,” he said. “We are better off getting a second scrimmage in.”
When asked about returning starters, Gambino did not hesitate to say that what players did last year is not as important as what they do in camp and in scrimmages.
“Everything is open,” said Gambino. “There are some guys who have had a really good spring and a really good summer, and we have pretty good senior leadership.
“There are some guys I have high expectations for, and we some young guys, some freshmen as well.”
The Cougars will have a two-quarterback system with junior Cole Marucci and freshman Jackson Kerenko.
“Cole took the reigns as a leader and will be at quarterback or at wingback,” Gambino said. “He is very versatile, and Jackson is doing really good.”
Another player Gambino mentioned was junior Danny Hudock, who will see time at wing back, running back and wide receiver.
Gambino is pleased with what he has seen up front so far.
“Our offensive line is our strength,” said Gambino. “We have seniors who have been busting their butts, have great attitudes and are giving their all.”
Seniors Josh Rodabuagh, Logan Collins, Kenny Weaver, and Nick Polinski are entrenched on the line with senior Tyler Porter, junior James Cole and freshman Jake Lilley battling it out for the fifth spot.
Another senior leader, Tyler Bercik, will see time at tailback and tight end, as will sophomore Bobby DiPiazza. Sophomore Connor Luck will see time at running back, while senior Nikko Pellegrini will play wing back and wide receiver.
All the offensive linemen will also platoon on the defensive line in the two-platoon system, while Bercik and DiPiazza will be the inside linebackers. Hudock, sophomore Connor Lucock and junior Xavier Thomas are the outside backers.
The defensive backs will be Marucci, Pelligrini, sophomore Noah Pletcher, Keranko and senior Moises Delice.
Charleroi opens play Week 1 when it hosts California in a nonconference game.
