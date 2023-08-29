His game-breaking ability makes him a unique player in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Dakota Romantino presents a problem for opponents and raises the possibilities for his Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets.
He is different. He stretches the field. He alone helps make a solid Waynesburg rushing game be more efficient, more potent.
Romantino is a difference maker.
He is not the same player from his high school days at Charleroi when he could sometimes infuriate opponents with some brashness and on-field antics.
Now he just makes them mad by running by them to catch a long pass or by running a precise route to get in front of them to make a clutch catch.
Most of all, Romantino has taken on a new role — leader.
“I usually just lead by example,” he said. “But I’ve tried to up my vocal leadership. The only thing that matters to me now is to win football games. That takes all of us coming together, playing together and just working hard to get those wins.”
Waynesburg is coming off a 4-6 season overall and 3-5 mark in the PAC for a seventh-place finish. The Yellow Jackets were ranked seventh in this summer’s PAC annual preseason poll.
They open the season 1 p.m. Saturday at John F. Wiley Stadium against Allegheny.
“Dakota needs to take the next step to be a complete player” said Waynesburg coach Dr. Cornelius Coleman. “He understands what that takes and what that means. To be complete, he has to block. He must be physical. He just can’t be a deep threat.
“Certainly, Dakota is a deep threat option. But he can be effective in the bubbles. He runs better routes. He reads the coverages. He also knows he has to be a leader. He’s more well-rounded.”
He was a tough guy to cover last season and the one before that.
In eight games in 2022, the 5-foot-10, 178-pound Romantino caught 37 passes for 690 yards, 18.6 per reception, 76.2 yards per game and five touchdowns. He was named second-team All-PAC. He was second in the conference in yards per catch and third in yards per game. He did miss action because of injury but said he’s fit now.
In 2021, he caught more than 40 passes in nine games and had 821 yards receiving. He had a nine-catch, 260-yard game against Case Western Reserve (second most receiving yards in a game in school history) and he set a Waynesburg record for longest play from scrimmage on a 98-yard TD reception against Thiel. He was named honorable mention All-PAC.
Romantino caught at least five passes in five games last season. He rushed three times for 30 yards and returned a kickoff 57 yards against Case Western.
Romantino scorched eventual champion Carnegie Mellon with six catches for 213 yards (35.5 yards per catch) and two TDs. The Jackets gave the Tartans a major scare before losing.
Romantino showed in that game what a force he can be.
“We shocked them a little bit,” Romantino said. “We need that kind of intensity, effort and performance every week,” he said.
“We have excellent running backs and I’m looking forward to playing with Tommy Burke (Waynesburg’s starting quarterback). It’s not just me. It’s our whole group.”
Romantino’s confidence in himself and in his team allows him to think about the Yellow Jackets moving up in the PAC standings and contending for a title.
“I’m trying to be better,” he said. “The key is my fundamentals and route running. I’m going to do my job the best I can every play. I’ll do my part for our team. That’s what matters to me most.
“We’re a young team. We’re in the process of building a bond. Once we grow up as a team and become family, we’ll do something crazy.”
Romantino will have one more season of eligibility after this one. He started out at California University, Pa.
“When I hit the (transfer) portal, my phone blew up and a lot of the calls came from Waynesburg,” Romantino said. “Cal just wasn’t a fit for me.
“I’ve enjoyed it here. I’ve met a lot of good people, have good teammates. I’m happy here.”
