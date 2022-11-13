Laurel Highlands was hoping a field goal would provide some momentum heading into the second half its WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game Friday night.
Central Valley's Rylan Jeter had other ideas.
Jeter blocked Harry Radcliffe's 37-yard field goal attempt and Deniro Simpson picked up the bouncing ball and ran it back 65 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half to turn what may have been a precarious 7-3 lead at intermission into a stunning 14-0 advantage.
The second-seeded Warriors rode the tide-turning play to a 36-7 victory over the visiting Mustangs on a rainy, windy night at Sarge Alberts Stadium.
Bret FitzSimmons ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns as Central Valley (10-1) advanced to next week's semifinals against No. 3 Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny.
It was a sobering end to a magnificent two-year run by Laurel Highlands (8-3) that saw it give the program its first conference championship and its first two playoff victories while compiling a 16-7 record.
"I told them thank you and I love you," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "They've elevated this program. That's what I wanted to do but they did it and I'm proud of them."
Laurel Highlands quarterback Rodney Gallagher rushed for 133 yards and his team's lone touchdown in his final game with the Mustangs.
"I just hope I left a legacy here for all the young guys on this team and people who want to play football that anything is possible," said Gallagher, who is a West Virginia recruit. "We wanted to build up the program and it's definitely headed in the right direction."
The Mustangs stood toe-to-toe with Central Valley, which had won consecutive WPIAL and PIAA titles in Class 3A, in the first half with their defense thwarting two Warriors drives deep inside LH territory.
Laurel Highlands received the opening kickoff but a bad snap with Parker Hoff at quarterback resulted in an 18-yard loss and led to a three-and-out.
A good punt return along with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty set up the Warriors with a first down at the LH 12 but three plays later they were facing fourth and seven at the 9. Keondre DeShields sacked Central Valley quarterback Antwon Johnson for a two-yard loss to force a turnover on downs.
The Mustangs gave the ball back soon after when a bad exchange on a handoff led to a fumble recovery by the Warriors' Brendan Alexander at the LH 24.
Again Laurel Highlands' defense held with Kaden Friel breaking up a fourth-and-10 pass. The Mustangs were forced to punt and a high snap hurried Radcliffe into a poor kick that gave Central Valley the ball at the LH 29.
This time the Warriors cashed in on four FitzSimmons runs, the last of which went seven yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first quarter. Serafino DeSantis kicked the first of his four extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Laurel Highlands was forced to punt again from its own end zone on its next possession but this time Radcliffe blasted a 64-yard kick to the CV 30 and the Warriors went three-and-out.
Gallagher splashed his way through the Warriors' front line on the next play from scrimmage, breaking free for a 48-yard gain to set up first and goal at the CV 8.
"He's a great athlete," Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said of Gallagher. "I thought we did a great job throughout the game to contain him. Obviously he broke loose there. You're going to have that when you have a superior athlete."
The Warriors' defense stiffened and on third and goal from the four, Gallagher threw a pass to the right side while trying to avoid a sack and it was intercepted by Jayvin Thompson.
"I was just trying to throw it away," Gallagher said.
The Mustangs got the ball back on a punt that Gallagher returned 19 yards to the LH 35. Five runs by Gallagher produced 29 yards and Hoff bulled his way to a 15-yard gain as the Mustangs drove to the CV 21 where they faced a fourth and one.
With 16 seconds left in the half and no timeouts, Kolesar opted for the field goal attempt. A high snap gave Jeter just enough time for the game-changing block and touchdown.
"It's deflating," Kolesar said. "We really thought we had a chance to score three points there and make it a four-point game at halftime and the elements give us a tough snap."
Radcliffe entered the game having made nine field goals, including a school-record 53-yarder this season.
"It would've been a different game if they score that three points there," FitzSimmons said. "That block really changed the whole game."
It was exactly what Lyons was looking for from his team.
"I kept telling them there's plays out here to be made," Lyons said. "I don't know if it's going to come from our offense, from our defense or special teams. We found a play to make one from our special teams and that kind of got our swagger going and we never looked back."
The Warriors scored on their first three drives of the second half on FitzSimmons touchdown runs of 52 and seven yards in the third quarter and Johnson's six-yard TD pass to Thompson early in the fourth quarter for a 36-0 lead.
"The second half we came out and it was different, the line was doing a great job and I was just hitting the holes," FitzSimmons said.
Losing two starters to injury didn't help LH's cause.
"Tristen Baker got hurt late in the first half," Kolesar pointed out. "Antwan (Black) got hurt. You lose two defensive starters it makes it tough.
"They're a great football team. They controlled the game in the second half."
The Mustangs averted a shutout by marching 47 yards in seven plays with Gallagher scoring on a seven-yard touchdown run with 4:54 remaining. The drive included a 23-yard run by Gallagher, two completions to DeShields and one to Hunter Kooser.
The steady showers and wind forced LH's offense to scale down its usually potent passing attack.
"We're kind of a pass-first team so just knowing we had to change our whole game plan and run the ball was kind of tough," Gallagher said. "It was hard just to secure the ball and just catching the ball.
"Obviously we wished we could've played them on a dry field. Our game plan would've been different for sure. But things happen. You have to adjust."
The Mustangs didn't come away with the sense that they were thoroughly beaten.
"We told our kids coming in a big game comes down to a couple plays," Kolesar said of his team's key mistakes. "You flip those the other way and we're probably winning at halftime."
Gallagher was sad to see his Mustang football career come to an end.
"The guys played their hearts out," Gallagher said. "It's tough. We had a great year and definitely had a lot of fun."
