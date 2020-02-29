PITTSBURGH — Laurel Highlands head coach Rick Hauger has said on more than one occasion this season that the moment never gets too big for Rodney Gallagher.
Hauger’s words never rang more true than with 4.8 seconds left in the WPIAL Class 5A Championship Game with the Mustangs trailing 51-50 to two-time defending champions Mars and the freshman sensation at the line for a one-and-one.
Gallagher said in the postgame press conference that he was nervous, but if he was, he didn’t show it in swishing both free throws for a one-point lead.
The Fighting Planets’ last-second shot by Mihali Sfanos didn’t fall and Laurel Highlands won its second WPIAL gold in boys’ basketball, and first since 1968, on Friday with a 52-51 victory at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in the Herald-Standard Game of the Week.
The Mustangs hadn’t been to the District 7 final since 1972, but it was worth the wait for Hauger and his team.
“The support that has been shown within the school and the community for this team has been off the charts,” Hauger said. “Back when Laurel Highlands was first a jointure, their first year was 1966-67, then they won the state championship the next year, and then they had good teams for like a 10-year period there, and when they weren’t, Uniontown was, so there was always something going on with playoff basketball, and it was electric in the community at that time, and that is really what it has been now. It has really reminded me so much because at that time, I was in junior high mostly.”
Laurel Highlands was 4-17 last season, but the arrival of Gallagher and Caleb Palumbo, who has not played in the playoffs due to the transfer rule, plus the emergence of Nick Egnot has carried the Mustangs to 17-8 record and a WPIAL title.
“We have been working so hard every day since the first practice,” Gallagher said. “Not winning a championship since 1968 and now winning one in 2020 is so special. Coach Hauger is a great coach.”
Gallagher, who has won national championships on the AAU circuit, scored a game-high 24 points on nine field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 5 of 6 at the foul line.
“This is No. 1,” said Gallagher when asked how winning a WPIAL title ranks against his other championships. “When we played against TJ in the last round that was my No. 1, but now this is my No. 1, especially in this building. The environment and the whole community behind us is just amazing.”
Gallagher wasn’t pleased after shooting 4 of 9 from the line in the 44-42 win over Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals, and was glad to be able to hit his free throws on the biggest stage.
“That type of moment started in the sixth grade,” Gallagher said. “I've just got to keep working and get back in the gym.”
The last two minutes saw the lead change hands four times, as Mars (19-6) took a 49-48 lead on a basket by Zach Schlegel before Gallagher gave the Mustangs the lead right back on a two-pointer. Keandre Cook stole the ball and after Gallagher secured an offensive rebound, Hauger took a timeout with 1:14 remaining.
Laurel Highlands ran some clock and had another offensive rebound, but Sfanos stole the ball and scored on a layup with 27.2 left to give the advantage back to the Fighting Planets at 51-50.
Cook, a senior who scored the game-winning basket in the Mustangs’ quarterfinal triumph over Penn Hills, thought he had another opportunity for a game winner when he scored on a runner against Mars’ 6-foot-6 senior and Notre Dame football recruit Michael Carmody, but Cook was called for an offensive foul, which was his fifth and he had to come out of the game with 13.9 left.
“I thought I had my second game-winner, but it hit me really hard when they called the foul because I thought I lost it for my team,” Cook said. “I still felt like my team was going to play good defense and we were going to get the ball back.”
The Fighting Planets had a chance to extend their lead to three with 12.4 remaining, but missed the front end of a one-and-one and Tyvaughn Long pulled down the rebound and Gallagher did the rest.
“That was probably my best rebound so far this year, definitely the biggest,” Long said. “I was hoping he missed it because I had a little guy on me so I knew I could box out, and as soon as I got it, I looked for Rod.”
Carmody is not only 6-foot-6, but 290 pounds, and the offensive lineman made life tough in the post for Egnot and Long, but the duo did everything in their power to keep him in check.
“Let me just say, that boy, you cannot move him,” Cook said. “If you try to move him, he’s moving you. That is a big kid, and I think our two big men stepped up very big today to hold him down.”
“I kept on trying to box him out," Egnot said, "and hopefully one of my teammates got the rebound, and I tried my best to keep him out of the paint.”
Carmody had 14 points on six field goals, and was 2 of 2 at the foul line, but a key sequence in the third quarter got the big man in foul trouble, and he had to sit for the remainder of the frame.
Carmody was battling inside for a rebound and an elbow hit Gallagher, who went down with 1:57 left. The officials called an intentional foul on Carmody, which he protested, and Gallagher made both free throws and Laurel Highlands retained possession down 41-36.
“I thought Michael secured the rebound, got smacked and turned,” Mars coach Rob Carmody said. “And when he turns, people fall. I think in that situation you have to be 100 percent sure that there is intent to swing an elbow. But that’s not why we lost the basketball game.”
“It hurt bad, I ain’t gonna lie,” said Gallagher when asked his perspective on the elbow. “I have never played against a kid that big before.”
Gallagher found Egnot for a basket inside and then scored on a reverse layup to cut Mars' lead to 41-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Fighting Planets held a 13-12 advantage after one quarter. Carmody scored six points in the frame, and Chris Dvorak added four of his 14.
The second quarter belonged to Cook and Gallagher. The duo scored all 19 of Laurel Highlands’ points as the Mustangs took a 31-29 halftime lead. Cook scored 10 of his 12 points in the quarter, including two 3-pointers. Gallagher had nine points with one three.
“We knew that Rodney has a great sense of where help is,” Rob Carmody said. “We lost Cook two times, and he made us pay. We lost (Tyvaughn) Long twice.”
Long scored eight points and Egnot and Tim Smith added four points apiece.
“I saw Rod take a charge on the last-second shot, but they didn’t call it,” Smith said. “I tried to stay in front of him (Sfanos) to slow him down as much as I could. I just hoped that it didn’t fall, and it didn’t.”
Gallagher and his teammates were also glad to represent not only their community and school, but Fayette County, which has seen its fair share of struggles in recent years.
"This is definitely something that Fayette County needed," Gallagher said. "The environment is not the best and a lot of people don't support each other, which needs to change, and I think it will change now."
