While athletes and coaches around the state anxiously awaited the vote by the PIAA Board of Directors Friday afternoon on whether the fall sports season would be a go or not (it is a go by 25-5 vote), golfers and tennis players at Brownsville already knew their fate with the decision from the Brownsville Area School District Board of School Directors to eliminate golf and boys and girls tennis for the 2020-21 school year in a July meeting.
Longtime coaches Chris McManus and Dan LoNigro were understandably disappointed and upset with the board’s decision.
“I was so sulky about it when they voted to cancel the program,” said McManus, who was entering his 17th season as golf coach. “Tennis and golf are the cheapest sports. Carmichaels Golf Club charges the program a $500 fee and we don’t need a bus. I drive the school van.”
LoNigro is the only coach the tennis program has known since he began with the boys team in the spring of 1991. LoNigro believes the decision was based on low participation numbers, but both he and McManus were working to keep those numbers up.
“Their excuse was participation. Our numbers were low, but we only needed to dress five to start a match. The WPIAL changed that a few years ago,” explained LoNigro, who has been teaching elementary physical education in the district for 29 years. “We already co-op with Frazier and we were trying to co-op with California since the program was cut.
“I had boosters that supported me. They saved the district thousands of dollars.”
“My alumni are real disappointed,” added LoNigro. “They call me. I still want to hit. I would still like to work with the kids in middle school.
“They know how serious I was about coaching tennis.”
“Our numbers were down for the sport, but we just need five. We only need eight or nine. You don’t want a lot,” added McManus. “And, we were looking to co-op with California.
“Now, they might look into co-opting with Frazier. That would boost them substantially.”
The golf team boasted one of the better girls in the state, senior Lindsay Sethman. Sethman was a two-time PIAA finalist, placing in the top 10 last year as a junior and qualifying in her freshman season. She placed fifth in the WPIAL Class AA tournament in 2019, fourth as a sophomore in 2018, and seventh in 2017.
Sethman’s freshman twin brothers, Daniel and Matthew, were set to join the program to give McManus and the Falcons a solid trio of golfers. Brownsville was set to play in a revamped Section 8-AA with Charleroi, Beth-Center, Waynesburg Central, Jefferson-Morgan, Frazier and Carmichaels.
“I was so angry. I have one of the best girls in the state, plus her twin brothers,” said McManus, who’s been teaching business courses in the district since the 2003-04 school year. “I think we had a chance to do well in the section and make the playoffs.”
The Falcons have had some pretty good golfers during McManus’ tenure.
“We were a big school when I first started coaching. My first year we split with Laurel Highlands and went 11-1 (to win the section). Ryan Bashour was second in the WPIAL. He lost by one stroke to a kid from Pine-Richland. The individual championship was not split between big school and small school,” recalled McManus.
LoNigro has also ran a successful program, including the boys reaching the WPIAL Class AA team final. He, too, liked his chances in the new Section 3-AA alignment with McGuffey, Washington, Avella, South Park, Ringgold and West Mifflin.
“The WPIAL moved the girls to a new section. I liked my chances in the section. Geographically, I was liking it, too,” said LoNigro.
Most of the athletes McManus coaches are not polished golfers when they enter the program.
“We’re taking a high economic, lifelong sport into a low economic school that might not get the sport. In the 17 years I have coach, we have never not fielded a team,” explained McManus. “I get kids that have never played before. They’ve used my clubs.”
The boosters even organized and raised money for a golf spring trip.
“The baseball and softball teams take a spring trip, so we took the golf team to Myrtle Beach in late February. They raised the money and the kids got to play three courses. The trip was a boost to my numbers,” said McManus.
McManus closed his thoughts by noting, “It makes you angry when they don’t care about a sport.”
