Gannon swept past visiting California (Pa.) Tuesday night in the opening round of the PSAC volleyball tournament.
Gannon won by the scores, 25-13, 25-9, 25-18.
Jaiden Armitage led the Vulcans with eight kills. Kiandria Cowart and Sarah Moehring both finished with four kills. Chelsea Howard had a team-high three blocks.
Kelly Lynch finished with 16 digs. Sarah Benson had a team-high 11 assists and Marley Goff added 10.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 104, Franklin Pierce (N.H.) 84 -- The Vulcans built on their 5-point halftime lead to pull away from visiting Franklin Pierce for a non-conference victory.
California (3-0) led 50-45 at halftime. The home team held a 54-39 advantage in the second half.
Philip Alston poured in a game-high 37 points for California. Brent Pegram also had a strong offensive game with 34 points. Both players had a double-double with Pegram grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds and Alston pulling down 11.
Bryson Lucas was also in double figures for the Vulcans with 15 points.
Mohamed Traore led Franklin Pierce (1-2) with 20 points. Isaiah Moore finished with 14, Jarnel Snow-Guzman had 13, and Maxwell Zegarowski added 11.
Penn State Fayette 108, Penn Highlands 82 -- Dasilas Jones put up a game-high 37 points to lead the Lions to a non-conference home victory.
Jones also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Penn State Fayette (4-1) led 56-41 at halftime and maintained the advantage over the final 20 minutes.
Maurice Freeman (12), Matt Forbes (14), and Anthony Davis Jr. (14) also scored in double figures for the Lions.
Women's basketball
Case Western Reserve 91, Waynesburg 67 -- Abbey Lawrence scored 45 points to lead the visitors to a non-conference victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Lawrence made 17-of-25 field goal attempts, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, and 8-of-9 from the foul line.
Case Western Reserve (2-2) led 25-10, 47-29 and 65-50 at the quarter breaks.
McKenna Gross added 15 points for Case Western Reserve.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (0-2) with 21 points. Marley Wolf finished with 15 points and Avery Robinson added 12.
