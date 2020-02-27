PITTSBURGH — The parade up the stairs to the medals stand was a steady one Thursday afternoon, with Mount Pleasant’s Heather Gardner and Laurel Highlands’ Maria Mrosko leading the way at the WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships.
Mrosko won two golds (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly) and one silver (200 IM).
“It’s supposed to be close. Oh, my gosh. I need to go,” Mrosko said of her win of .18 seconds over North Catholic’s Brittney Carmazzi in the fly.
“Yep,” Mrosko responded as she cradled her gold medal. “I worked my butt off for that.
“I was pumped up today more than I have been in a really long time.”
Gardner was disappointed she didn’t break Geibel Catholic’s Emily Zimcosky five-year-old record, but still sprinted her way to her third-straight gold medal in 23.62 seconds, just .20 seconds ahead of Thomas Jefferson’s Hallie Findlan.
“I didn’t have a good turn at all. I barely touched the wall. I knew I had to have a strong dolphin kick,” said Gardner. “I knew I had to drive my hand to the wall.
“I was aiming for the record, but after the wall it was just about winning.”
Gardner will be Zimcosky’s teammate at Liberty University next year.
“She told me she was cheering me on,” said Gardner.
The Fillies opened the first day of the two-day championship with Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Ciez, Mrosko and Jenna Roscoe winning the 200 medley relay in 1:49.11. The Lady Vikings’ quartet of Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar and Ashlyn Hornick placed second in 1:51.86.
“I really trusted them to pull ahead,” Roscoe said of her teammates. “I don’t want to false start. It’s hard to be the anchor. It would kill me if we were winning the whole time and I mess up. I was just going as fast I as I could, to be honest.
“I’m so excited, especially since this is my last year. It’s so cool. It made me feel good about the day.”
Roscoe finished just off the podium in the 50 freestyle after placing ninth.
McKenna Mizikar swam the butterfly leg of the Lady Vikings’ medley relay.
“She’s really good,” Mizikar said of Mrosko. “I tried my hardest. It’s not the time I wanted, but it’s still pretty good.”
Ciez had a strong individual performance by winning bronze in the 50 freestyle in 24.50 seconds.
“I did,” Ciez responded when asked if she broke the school record. “The 200 medley relay set the meet off to a good start for everyone.
“I was nervous when I got behind the block.”
Thomas won an individual medal after she placed fourth in the 200 IM.
“The opening relay got the adrenaline pumping. I was more prepared for the 200 IM,” said Thomas. “I really didn’t have any goals. I dropped five seconds. I’m really happy with that.”
Elizabeth Forward’s Kaelyn McClain repeated her silver medal in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.68.
“I’m happy with it,” said McClain. “I’ve definitely seen a big improvement in the 200 free over the past four years.
“It feels good starting off with a strong swim.”
McClain and the Lady Warriors finished the day with a strong swim by winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.02, a mere .07 seconds ahead of Mount Pleasant.
Elizabeth Forward’s Ashlee Toth placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 24.68 seconds and Marleigh Bennett was sixth in 24.75 seconds. Bennett also won a medal in the 100 butterfly, finishing fifth in 1:00.14.
“I didn’t get any of my goals except for the relay,” said Bennett. “Of course, I wanted gold, but I’m happy. This (relay gold medal) completed the day.”
The Lady Warriors’ Hailey Yurkovich (6th) and Natalie Glessner (7th) medaled in the 200 IM.
Mapletown freshman Ella Menear made school history by winning the bronze medal in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.93, although her third-place time didn’t immediately register.
“I guess I didn’t have a hard hand touch on my finish. The timer got my time,” explained Menear. “The finish was really close.”
Menear, understandably, had some opening day jitters.
“I was really excited. I definitely was nervous,” said Menear.
The Lady Vikings’ SaraJo Gardner finished eighth in the 50 freestyle in 25.16 seconds. Teammate Reegan Brown was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.70.
Belle Vernon’s Delaney Patterson was eight in the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.00.
