Marissa Garn scored the match-winning goal with nine minutes remaining to lift Mount Pleasant to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA soccer playoffs Tuesday night over visiting Beaver Area.
The Lady Vikings (13-5-0) advance to the quarterfinals Saturday against second-seeded Southmoreland. The Lady Scots shut out West Mifflin, 6-0.
The match was the second of a doubleheader and was played in a driving, cold rain.
Mount Pleasant scored first when Allison Bailey gathered a loose ball in front of the net and redirected a shot past Ava Avdellas for the lead in the 38th minute.
Beaver responded a minute later to tie the match on Sydney Chontos' shot.
Yough 3, Deer Lakes 1 -- The Lady Cougars advanced to the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals behind McKenzie Pritts' hat trick.
Yough (13-3-1) faces top-seeded North Catholic Saturday in the round of eight.
Pritts tied the match in the first half, and then completed her hat trick with two goals early in the second half. Yough keeper Marin Sleith made six saves.
Ashley McAdams gave Deer Lakes (10-8-0) the early lead.
North Catholic 10, Waynesburg Central 0 — Top-seeded North Catholic shut out the Lady Raiders to open the WPIAL Class AA playoffs with a victory.
Jayden Sharpless and Angelina Berkey both scored two goals for the Trojanettes (15-1-0). Lauren MacDonald, Teya Dave, Makenzie DeBlassio, Lily Karsman, Maria Pasquinelli and Kathleen Virostek scored a goal apiece in the victory.
Waynesburg finishes with an overall record of 7-9-0.
Quaker Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1, OT -- Nikita Venkatasamy scored the winning goal in overtime in Quaker Valley's upset of the fourth-seeded Lady Warriors in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Nora Johns also scored for Quaker Valley (7-8-2), who advance to play Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals.
Mia Valerio scored late in the first half for Elizabeth Forward (13-3-2).
Boys soccer
Bentworth 1, Beaver County Christian 0 -- Julian Hays scored in the second half and goalie Landan Urcho made the slim lead stand to lead the fourth-seeded Bearcats to a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
Bentworth (15-1-1) advances to play Eden Christian Academy in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Ryan Colbert assisted on Hays' goal. Urcho made six saves to preserve the shutout.
Beaver County Christian finishes the season with a 5-7-0 record.
