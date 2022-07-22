CARMICHAELS -- Chuck Gasti had himself quite a game Thursday night, driving in eight runs to lead Carmichaels to a 10-0 Fayette County Baseball League season-ending victory against visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds.
The victory lifted the Copperheads into a tie with Oakland (Md.) and Cumberland (Md.) at 11-7.
Oakland will be the second-place team by virtue of carrying the series against both teams. Carmichaels won the series against Cumberland, the Copperheads will be the third-place team and open the best-of-3 semifinals at Oakland on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Carmichaels enters the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and securing victories in seven of its last 10 games.
"Other than those two terrible nights against Oakland, we've been playing solid," said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause. "I'm really happy where we are.
"We know we are stepping into a hornet's nest. Oakland is deep, has good pitching and they can hit."
Cumberland travels to top-seeded M&R Transit in Sunday's other semifinal game at Hutchinson Field at 6 p.m.
Gasti had no recollection of an 8-RBI game in his long, illustrious high school, college and county league career. He finished with four two-RBI hits to tie a team record set back in 1985.
"Every single run came through him. He did all the damage," Mitch's Bail Bonds player/manager Anthony Dellapenna said of Gasti.
"Chuck is a veteran player. He's an elite player in the league and has had a huge payoff for us," praised Krause.
Gasti's first run-scoring hit came in the bottom of the first inning with bases-loaded double. The third run scored on a throwing error.
Mitch's Bail Bonds starting pitcher Anthony Dellapenna, with the help of a his defense, held the Copperheads scoreless in the second inning. Winning pitcher Brandon Robaugh tried to stretch a single into a double to start the inning, but Robaugh overslid the bag and shortstop Colby Simmons was able to apply the tag from Vince Dellapenna's throw for the out.
Gasti came through with another two-run double in the bottom of the third inning after Noah Mildren opened the inning with an infield single and Matthew Robaugh singled.
The runners held on Sadler's fly out to center field, then Gasti came through with a double to left-center field.
Anthony Dellapenna held the Copperheads scoreless in the fourth inning, despite singles from Brandon Robaugh and Nick Pegg.
Gasti was at it again in the fifth inning with a two-run single.
Matthew Robaugh opened with a single and stole second. He moved to third on Sadler's single. Sadler advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Gasti came through with the bases-clearing single.
Gasti's last hit invoked the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pinch-hitter Joe Pacconi walked to start the inning and Andy Manion walked with one out. Matthew Robaugh was caught looking for the second out.
Sadler's sharp line drive was mishandled and Pacconi scored. Gasti again cleared the bases with a game-ending single.
Mitch's Bail Bonds had several solid opportunities to bring runs home, but starting pitcher Brandon Robaugh and the Copperheads escaped each time.
Aiden Ochs opened the game with a walk and Noah Hansen was safe on an error with one out. However, Robaugh buckled down with strikeout and infield ground out.
Mitch's Bail Bonds stranded runners at first and second with one out in the top of the third inning, and had a grand opportunity to get back into the game in the fifth inning.
Vince Dellapenna walked to start the inning and Ochs was hit by a pitch. Colby Simmons followed with a fly ball into left-center field that dropped between the left and center fielders.
Indecision on whether the ball was going to get caught led to a double play when the two runners were both involved in rundowns that led to outs.
Still, the visitors kept applying the pressure with Hansen's single, but both runners were stranded on a fly ball out.
Steven Graebe made sure there wouldn't be any rallies in the sixth inning by striking out the side.
Brandon Robaugh and Graebe combined on a three-hitter. Robaugh and Graebe both had three strikeouts.
Anthony Dellapenna was scraping for players in the season finale, leading to him to press his father into service. Vince Dellapenna managed the Fayette Raiders last season. Remnants of the Fayette Raiders and Mitch's Bail Bonds rosters, plus a couple new additions, became the 2022 squad.
"We threw what we could out there. It was a struggle getting guys here for the last game, being out of (the playoffs)," said Anthony Dellapenna. "The last guy bails out at 4:30. Pops didn't know he was playing until he got here.
"I thank Dickie for letting him play."
Mitch's Bail Bonds finished 8-10.
"The season had its ups and downs. It was fun to be able to compete more than in recent years," said Anthony Dellapenna. "I'm looking forward to next year. Hopefully, we get a better squad next year and compete."
