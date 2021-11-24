Brownsville’s football team will head into its new phase as an independent program with a different coach.
Brian Gates recently opted to step down as the Falcons head coach after one year.
Brownsville went 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the Class 3A Interstate Conference for the second year in a row. After the season, the Falcons’ 16th in a row with two or fewer wins, the school district decided to drop out of the WPIAL, following the leads of Albert Gallatin and Uniontown, two other Fayette County football programs that left the WPIAL in recent years.
Gates wasn’t on board with that decision.
“All I can say is the school district and I have a disagreement in the direction of the program,” Gates said. “I don’t see independent as a fix but as ultimately throwing in the towel.”
Brownsville will now turn its attention to hiring its sixth coach in seven years.
Gates followed a one-year coaching stint by Ramont Small and a two-year reign by Scott Fichter, who followed up a winless 0-10 first year with a 2-8 record in 2019 before stepping down.
The Falcons started off Fichter’s second season 2-1, but since a win at Beth-Center on Sept. 6, 2019, Brownsville has lost 21 consecutive games.
Gates believes all parties need to pull together and get on the same page for the program to survive.
“The in-fighting between the parents, community and school district must stop,” Gates said. “Accountability to the program from parents, players and school has to be the one and only goal.
“Putting a bandaged team together weekly is not an ideal way of running a program. When kids miss practice and it’s accepted at the community level the problem is engrained way further than just in the school district.
“Football is not a ‘me,’ selfish sport but the ultimate team sport. And once the community, school and parents realize this, Brownsville will then start to change.”
One positive aspect of playing as an independent is that Brownsville’s 2022 schedule will likely include games against the aforementioned Fayette County foes Albert Gallatin and Uniontown.
All three programs have stated their goal is to build their programs back up and eventually re-enter the WPIAL.
