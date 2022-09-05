The Gateway boys rallied in the second half Sunday for a 5-3 victory against host Belle Vernon in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Gateway defeats host Leopards in Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic
- By the Herald-Standard
Monday, September 5, 2022 2:35 AM
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 2:16 am
Monday, September 5, 2022 2:35 AM
The Gators scored three goals in the final 40 minutes for the victory.
The Leopards (3-1) led 3-2 at halftime with Trevor Kovatch scoring the hat trick. Nathaniel Kikel, Brandon Yeschenko and Bryce Burkhart assisted on the goals.
Girls soccer
Burrell 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The Lady Bucs scored a victory on the second day of the Baldwin Tournament.
Andi Householder, Miley Kariotis and Ali Hughes netted a goal each for Burrell (2-0-1).
Kaley Rohanna, with Ashlyn Basinger assisting, scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders.
Belle Vernon 2, Kiski Area 2, OT -- The Lady Leopards and Kiski Area played to a tie in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Kiski led 1-0 at halftime. Farrah Reader and Kataira Rhodes scored in the second half for Belle Vernon (0-2).
Belle Vernon's Victoria Rodriguez made seven saves to preserve the tie.
