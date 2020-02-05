Albert Gallatin cut the deficit to one heading into the third quarter, but Gateway hung on for a 57-55 victory on Tuesday in Section 1-AAAAA play at Albert Gallatin High School.
The Gators (5-6, 9-10) had a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage at halftime to 32-28. The Colonials (4-7, 6-13) had a 20-17 edge in the third, but Gateway outscored the home team, 8-7, in the fourth.
Albert Gallatin’s Dom Lewellen had a game-high 17 points, and teammate Dylan Shea added 12. The Colonials’ Nate English chipped in with 11.
The Gators’ Will Kromka had 15 points. Teammates RJ Stevenson (14) and Elgin Oliver (11) were also in double figures.
Albert Gallatin is at county-rival Laurel Highlands (6-5, 12-7) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
