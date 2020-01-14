Geibel Catholic prevailed over visiting Mapletown Monday night, 76-64, in the rescheduled Section 2-A game.
Geibel Catholic (3-3, 8-4) led 20-17, 36-27 and 52-39 at the quarter breaks.
Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (0-5, 0-11) with a game-high 30 points. Ryan Tuttle finished with 17.
Cole Kendall scored a team-high 25 points for Geibel. Drew Howard finished with 17 and Isaiah Krizner added 14.
