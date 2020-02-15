JEFFERSON HILLS -- Geibel Catholic's senior class in boys basketball features a foursome of starters who are four-year letterman, two of which are 1,000-point scorers.
While that group has produced four consecutive WPIAL playoff berths, one item missing from its resume was a postseason victory.
The Gators were able to check that off the list in emphatic fashion on Saturday afternoon thanks to the performance of those seniors -- Enzo Fetsko, Cole Kendall, Ryan Anderson and Isaiah Krizner -- as well as a spectacular display by sophomore Drew Howard.
Fetsko scored 20 points, Anderson contributed 16 points and strong play on the boards, and Drew Howard rang up all 15 of his points in the second half as ninth-seeded Geibel defeated No. 8 Leechburg, 65-58, in a Class A first-round game at Thomas Jefferson.
"It's a great feeling," said Fetsko, who hit the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season. "We talked about it all week that we haven't had a playoff win for a long time."
"It hasn't happened in awhile," Krizner said. "We worked hard for it and we all think we deserved it."
The Gators' last postseason win was 61-48 over Monessen on Feb. 16, 2005, until Saturday.
Geibel (15-8) was in front the entire second half, but the game was still tight until the Gators began to take charge when they entered the fourth quarter with a 36-34 lead.
Fetsko hit a 3-pointer to start the final frame. Anderson countered a bucket by the Blue Devils' Braylan Lovelace with two free throws. Howard responded to a basket by Dylan Cook with an acrobatic lay-up, then made a leaping steal at the other end and fed Fetsko for a lay-in to make it 45-38.
Howard scored again to offset a bucket by Jake Blumer and Kendall drained a 3-pointer shortly after Lovelace had done the same for Leechburg.
After another basket by Lovelace cut the gap to 50-45, Geibel put the game away with a 9-0 run that included another 3-pointer by Fetsko, two more driving buckets by Howard and a basket by Krizner on a crisp pass from Anderson for a 59-45 lead.
"We kept answering with baskets," Gators coach Don Porter said. "Howard kind of took over for a period there with steals and lay-ups and rebounding. That just kind of pumped that lead right up to about 12-14 for us."
It was an about face by Howard who had three fouls and no points at halftime.
"He was kind of down at halftime," Porter said. "We pulled him aside and said listen, the show's going to be yours in the second half."
"I was really nervous the first couple quarters," Howard admitted. "This is my first playoff game ever. I just tried to give it my all and do what I've got to do to win."
The Blue Devils trailed by 15 with two minutes left but whittled the final margin down to seven, thanks in part to four straight missed free throws by Geibel, including the front end of two one-and-ones.
But the outcome wasn't in doubt at that point.
"I feel like we did a good job combating them and taking over the game," said Kendall, who went over the 1,000-point mark last season and added 10 more to his total against Leechburg, including a pair of 3-pointers. "We kept the lead most of the game."
Cook wound up with a game-high 28 points and Connor McDermott hit three 3-pointers in scoring 10 points, but it wasn't enough to offset the Gators' balanced scoring.
A closely contested first quarter, that included a two-handed dunk by Anderson that lit up the Geibel fans on hand, ended with Leechburg holding a 13-12 lead, and the Blue Devils went up 18-12 early in the second.
Porter pondered a timeout at that point but thought better of it.
"As a coach sometimes you look and say is now a time for that timeout? But with four seniors on the floor sometimes you've just got to let those guys battle through it themselves," Porter said. "I have faith in them, I have trust in them and they did just that at that point."
Geibel surged to a 25-20 halftime lead after closing the quarter with a 13-2 run that included 3-pointers by Kendall and Anderson, the latter of which put the Gators ahead to stay.
The Blue Devils (15-6) used full-court pressure much of the game but it didn't deter the Gators.
"That's one thing I'm not too afraid of is being trapped and pressed because we do have a lot of good ball handlers on our team," Porter said.
Next up for Geibel is top-seeded Vincentian Academy on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
