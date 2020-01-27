Enzo Fetsko scored a game-high 23 points but Geibel Catholic fell to Saltsburg in a back-and-forth, non-section boys basketball battle, 60-56, at the Shootout at Seton Hill University on Sunday.
The Gators (11-6) led 15-11 after one period, fell behind 29-23 by halftime and then went back ahead 46-43 after three, only to have the Trojans (10-8) outscore them 17-10 in the final frame to pull out the win.
Josh Gibbons (13), Michael Shirley (12) and Dylian Palmer (10) each hit double-figures for Saltsburg.
Cole Kendall scored 12 points for Geibel.
