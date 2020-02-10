Geibel Catholic roared to a big halftime lead then held off a Frazier rally for a 73-63 win in a boys basketball non-section clash of rivals Monday.
Enzo Fetsko led the Gators with 22 points and was followed by Cole Kendall (12), Ryan Anderson (10) and Isaiah Krizner (10).
Geibel (13-8) raced out to a 36-20 halftime lead. The Commodores (4-18) pulled to within 55-45 after three periods but the playoff-bound Gators held on.
Owen Newcomer tied for game-high honors with 22 points for Frazier. Luke Santo added 15 and Noah Oldham had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.