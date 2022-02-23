Geibel Catholic and Belle Vernon have been waiting patiently for their WPIAL boys basketball playoff opener.
The two finally get their chance to hit the hardwood tonight after opening-round byes with a spot in the semifinals on the line for both.
Waynesburg Central’s girls basketball team, coming off a 56-50 first-round win over Brentwood, also can reach the final four with a victory.
The fourth-seeded Gators (17-5) welcome No. 5 Eden Christian (13-8) to their gym, affectionately know as The Swamp, in a Class A match-up.
The Warriors, who finished second in Section 1, defeated Mapletown, 54-16, in the first round and have gone 5-1 in their last six games.
Since opening the season 2-3, coach Don Porter’s Gators have won 15 of their last 17 games with both losses coming to top-seeded Bishop Canevin, whom Geibel finished second to in Section 2.
The Gators’ top players are Jaydis Kennedy, Trevell Clayton, Trey White and Jeffery Johnson.
The third-seeded Leopards (18-3) host No. 11 Freeport (13-9), which defeated Uniontown, 56-49, in the first round.
The Red Raiders are a common opponent as BV topped Uniontown twice, 77-56 away and 77-55 on the Leopards’ floor.
The Yellowjackets were fourth in Section 1 while Belle Vernon finished first in Section 3.
The two met in the first round of the playoffs last year with the Leopards winning, 80-49. Belle Vernon then beat South Park in the quarterfinals before losing to North Catholic, 77-76, in the semifinals.
Belle Vernon reached the WPIAL final in 2020.
The Leopards’ leading scorers are Quinton Martin, Devin Whitlock and Daniel Gordon.
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino will be seeking career win No. 699.
The Lady Raiders were in a similar position a year ago when they fell in overtime to Beaver Falls, 39-36, in the quarterfinals. They’re facing a very familiar foe this time in South Park.
Waynesburg split two regular-season meetings with the Lady Eagles, falling at South Park, 66-45 on Dec. 21, but winning the rematch at home, 58-53, on Jan. 25.
The latter victory was monumental for the Lady Raiders as it led to them claiming a share of the Section 2-AAA championship with the Lady Eagles. It was Waynesburg’s first section title since 1986.
Kaley Rohanna, Clara Paige Miller and Addison Blair were the Lady Raiders’ top three scorers in both games against South Park.
Rohanna had 11 points, Miller 10 and Blair nine in the first meeting with Maya Wertelet (18), Maddie Graham (17) and Kierra Moelber (16) leading the way for South Park. Rohanna poured in 28 points in the rematch with Miller and Blair both contributing 10 while Graham had 19 and Monroe Polis had 14 for the Lady Eagles.
“They know us. We know them,” Waynesburg coach Dave Sarra said. “It’s like any other game, though, for us. If we can play sound defense, handle the pressure and not turn the ball over we could put ourselves in a good position.”
Last season South Park won both games, 50-41 at Waynesburg and 45-44 at home. A victory in the latter would’ve given the Lady Raiders a share of first place last year.
“Playing at home is always an advantage,” Sarra said. “We’ve got to be ready for the challenge and understand that there’s going to be a crowd, they’ll probably have a student section so we’ve got to be able to control ourselves and not get caught up in the moment.
“Obviously we each know what to expect as far as personnel but you always have to prepare for all situations so if either team does something a little different it doesn’t take you by surprise.”
Waynesburg’s probable starting lineup includes Miller, Rohanna, Blair, Nina Sarra and Brenna Benke.
All three games tip off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.