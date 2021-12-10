Geibel Catholic boys basketball coach Don Porter returns to the bench this season after sitting out last year, turning the team over to assistants.
"I wasn't involved in the day-to-day, working with the team, but coach (Jonathan) Krizner did a great job, while I focused on my duties as athletic director," said Porter.
Porter said he has a good nucleus returning, only losing senior Zach Allamon to graduation.
The Gators' roster has mostly underclassmen with only three seniors -- Omari Tunstill, Josh Bass and Trevell Clayton -- on the roster this year.
"I'm looking for Trevell to have a strong year for us", Porter said. "He's 6-5, about 240 pounds, with soft hands. I expect him to be strong around the basket, but he has the ability to stretch the floor and shoot the three."
In addition to Clayton, Porter will depend on a couple of seasoned juniors.
Jaydis Kennedy and Tre White have been regulars since their freshmen year, and have grown a little bit since that time. Kennedy is about 6-3 with a good outside shot, while White is now up to 6-1 and can be dangerous in the open floor.
"I think we can switch out a lot of bodies this season and not lose much production," said Porter. "I expect Kennedy, White and Clayton to start. Bass and Tunstill should see a lot of minutes, along with guys like Jeffery Johnson, Nijaah Haggins, Kaden Grady and Tommy Kolencik.
"I would like to be able to go eight or nine deep this season."
Porter said he should have enough players to give a lot of teams trouble during the season.
"We're long, we're big and athletic," said Porter. "In addition to Clayton, Grady stands about 6-5, plus add in Kennedy and White, I think we have a chance to be very good this year."
To help bring his team along, Porter has been able to schedule some bigger schools in non-section games. The Gators will face schools like Plum, Greensburg-Salem and Mount Pleasant, which should help get ready for section play.
"We're looking for big things this year, that's for sure," Porter said. "I think we can challenge Bishop Canevin for the section title. I think they have one of the best teams in the state. I think Avella and Mapletown could challenge for playoff spots in our section.
"We're not backing down, teams are going to have to be at their best if they want a chance to beat us."
