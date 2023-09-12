Geibel Catholic won its second golf match of the season Monday afternoon with a 232-282 Section 3-AA victory at Madison Club over Yough.
The Gators improve to 2-8 in the section.
Geibel’s Seth Dolan secured medalist honors with 2-over 38. Mike Miller shot 40. Aiden Holt (48), Cru Kazmierczak (53), and Ean Glad (53) closed out the scoring. Luke Shumar’s 56 did not count.
Caden Doran (48), Diesel Ford (56), Jada Ford (49), Sydney Scherich (57), and Andy Schambura (72) scored for the Cougars.
Belle Vernon 207, Frazier 216 — The Leopards were strong at home on Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Seth Tomalski shared medalist honors for Belle Vernon (9-1, 9-1) with 4-over 39. Rogan Maloney shot 41, and John Bellissimo and Donnie Croftcheck both finished with 42. Jordan Mocello closed the scoring with 43. Jack Edwards’ 45 did not count.
Nixen Erdely also shot 39 for the Commodores (3-6, 4-7). Dylan Keilbach (41), Travis Smith (48), Aidan Hardy (44), and Eli Cernuska (44) rounded out the scoring. Brant Alakson’s 65 was not used.
Uniontown 208, University (W.Va.) 221 — Logan Voytish fired a 1-over 36 to lead the Red Raiders to a non-section home victory at Uniontown Country Club.
Wade Brugger (43), Levi Gilleland (40), Greg Fox (42), and Brody Schiffbauer (47) closed out the scoring in the victory for Uniontown (11-2).
Daniel Grabo was the low man for University with 40.
Connellsville 207, Albert Gallatin 245 — Ethan Porreca fired 2-under 33 as the Falcons retained a share of second place in Section 2-AAA with a home win at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville improves to 6-2 in the section and 8-4 overall. Albert Gallatin goes to 3-5 in the section and 3-7 overall.
Hunter Konieczny (42), Derek Routzahn (43), Eli Armstrong (45), and Cooper Gray (44) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons. Christian Firestone’s 55 did not count.
Trent Clemmer was the low man for Albert Gallatin with 8-over 43. Hayden Metts (50), Caeden Williams 49, Mikayla Hammond 46, and Tyler Felio (57) also scored for Albert Gallatin. Paityn Stout’s 62 was not used.
Carmichaels 194, Bentworth 244 — The Mikes counted four scores under 40 for a Section 3-AA road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Mason Lapana was medalist for Carmichaels (8-0, 9-0) with 1-over 36. Dustin Hastings and Tucker Whipkey both scored 38. Liam Lohr shot 39 and Patrick Holaren closed out the scoring with 43. Dom Colarusso’s 44 did not count.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for the Bearcats (1-8, 2-9) with 8-over 43. Blake Reed (52), Jacob Burt (54), Sam Wade (46), and Trent Wolpink (49) rounded out the scoring. Wyatt Snyder’s 55 was not used.
Elizabeth Forward 216, Charleroi 233 — The Warriors returned home from Mon Valley Country Club with a Section 3-AA victory.
Elizabeth Forward’s Aaron Didjunas had medalist honors with 4-over 40. Julien Hredocik shot 41. Louie Kite (45), Blake Hvozdik (44), and Mitch Vuick (45) also counted on the final score. Luke Boyer’s 49 did not count.
Elliot Lenhart was the low golfer for the Cougars with 43. Jake Chambers (49), Gage Patterson (46), Joel Chambers (50), and Jake Corrin (45) also scored for Charleroi. Ethan Hartley’s 50 was not used.
Brownsville 211, Beth-Center 242 — The Falcons rolled to a Section 3-AA win at Chippewa Golf Course.
The Falcons’ Daniel Sethman fired a 3-under 32. Matthew Sethman finished with 35.
Luke Amon was low for the Bulldogs (1-9, 3-10) with 42.
