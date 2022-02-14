Bishop Canevin was expected to be the No. 1 seed Monday night when the WPIAL Class A boys basketball pairings were released and its easy to see why.
Geibel Catholic, ranked in the district top five most of the season, took its second shot at the Crusaders on Sunday afternoon and came up short again.
Jalen Gales scored a game-high 23 points as Bishop Canevin snapped the Gators’ 11-game winning streak with an 83-61 win at Geibel. Kevaughn Price and Kai Spears added 12 and 11 points.
The Gators’ last loss was at Bishop Canevin, 91-55, on Jan. 11.
The Crusaders, who wrapped up Section 2-A play with a perfect 10-0 record and are 16-4 overall, have won 14 of their last 15 games. Their four losses have come to one Class AAAAA team (Penn Hills) and three Class AAAAAA teams (Fox Chapel, Central Catholic and Butler), all of which are all headed to the playoffs.
Jaydis Kennedy topped the Gators in scoring with 19 points. Trevell Clayton followed with 17 points and Kaiden Grady had 11 points.
The Gators (8-2, 17-5) don’t have a bad resume themselves. Two of their other three losses and seven of their wins have come again teams in higher classifications.
Among Class A playoff teams from outside their section, Geibel lost to Neighborhood Academy and defeated Leechburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.