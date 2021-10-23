Gateway scored 48 points in the first half Friday night on its way to a 55-0 Big East Conference victory over visiting Connellsville.
Brad Birch completed 10-of-14 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns for the Gators (3-1, 6-3).
The Falcons fall to 0-4 in the conference and 0-9 overall.
Big East Conference
Connellsville 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Gateway 28-20-0-7 -- 55
Records: Connellsville (0-4, 0-9), Gateway (3-1, 6-3).
