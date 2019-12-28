CARMICHAELS — Geibel Catholic has depended heavily on Enzo Fetsko over his four-year career, but the Gators proved they could excel even on a rare night when the talented senior is in foul trouble.
Sophomore Drew Howard and senior Cole Kendall stepped up and scored 23 and 19 points, respectively, as Geibel defeated Mapletown, 80-53, in the Lions Club King Coal Christmas Tournament boys consolation game at Carmichaels on Saturday.
“Drew had a great game today, and Kendall is really stepping up right now, hitting his 3-ball and playing his game,” Gators coach Don Porter said. “We’re still missing our big, Ryan Anderson (concussion) and Enzo has been sick and he had some problems with fouls today.
“We’re deep enough this year where I feel confident that we have guys that can fill in for him short term. Our young freshmen, Jaydis Kennedy and Trevon White, are picking up the slack and really getting some good minutes.”
Fetsko still had 16 points and Kennedy added eight for the Gators (5-2).
It was the second time Geibel beat Mapletown (0-7) as the two also played in the Gators’ Tip-Off Tournament to start the season. They will meet twice more as the two are Section 2-A foes.
Kendall began the scoring with a 3-pointer and a steal and layup to put Geibel up 5-0 and it led the rest of the way.
Senior Chuck Lash sank a 3-pointer to pull Mapletown within 10-9, but Fetsko scored the next nine points in a 13-2 run that put the Gators in command, 23-11.
Maples freshman Landan Stevenson, who scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the opening quarter, led a late spurt that helped Mapletown pull within 32-22 heading into the second.
The Maples hung tough through most of a defensive second quarter and got within eight, 45-37, after another 3-pointer by Lash and a free throw by Stevenson with 1:43 left in the half.
Kennedy, White and Ethan Jellots each scored, though, as Geibel closed the half on a 6-2 run for a 51-39 advantage.
Geibel extended its lead in the third quarter despite Fetsko committing his fourth foul, out-scoring the Maples 14-6 with Howard accounting for eight of those points. The Gators took a 65-45 lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away from there.
“Sometimes it just takes that locker room pep talk to get everyone to understand we’ve got to get on the same page and do as the game plan called for,” Porter said.
Ryan Tuttle was the Maples’ second-leading scorer with 10 points and Matt Atwood added nine points.
Second-year Mapletown coach Chad Stevenson, trying to resurrect a program that ended a 79-game losing streak last year, was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I think we played well,” Stevenson said. “This is probably the first week we’ve been healthy all season. We’ve still got some guys a little beat up. But that’s a very talented team over there. When Fetsko got his fourth foul, that one young man (Howard) took the game over. We had no answer for him.
“But I’m proud of our guys. This is the type of team I’ve been looking for us to be all year. I thought we’d at least be competitive and play hard, and they did that today. I think they should walk out of here with the heads held high.”
The girls consolation game was cancelled as Propel Montour could not get to the game on time to play host Carmichaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.