IRWIN -- Greensburg Central Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit Tuesday night for a 3-2 victory over California in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball semifinals at Norwin High School.
The Lady Trojans were seeking their first berth into the district title game since finishing as the runner-up in 1982.
California (12-7) remains alive in the playoffs with a chance to advance to the PIAA tournament with a match against Leechburg Thursday night in the consolation final at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m.
"We have not gone to states in a long time," said California coach Rene Pascoe. "We still have a chance.
"It's fine we only have two days. I have eight seniors. They don't want to go out on a loss."
The third-seeded Lady Centurions (14-2) advance to the championship against top-seeded Bishop Canevin on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Robert Morris University's UPMC Events Center. The Lady Crusaders defeated Leechburg in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-8.
The fifth and deciding set flowed back-and-forth throughout. Greensburg C.C. pulled ahead at 10-8, but California narrowed the gap to 14-13.
Rebecca Hess clinched the victory with a kill for the match-winning point.
"It was close," said Pascoe, adding, "It was the first time we lost a fifth set."
California was unable to hold the momentum after winning the first two sets, although the Lady Trojans were winning early in the third set.
The Lady Trojans held an early lead of 6-2 and led 14-12 after a Greensburg C.C. mishit. The last lead California held was at 15-14.
However, the Lady Centurions outscored California, 13-4, including a 10-0 run, down the stretch to draw to 2-1.
Sparked by their play in the third set, the Lady Centurions came out swinging, setting up their big hitters for a 25-14 victory.
Greensburg C.C. ran a 7-3 lead to 21-10 before closing out the victory on a winner from Isabella Guerrieri.
The only lead held by California in the fourth set was 2-1.
"We weren't getting our hands on the ball. We weren't blocking. They mixed it up. They have hitters," said Pascoe. "We couldn't (get the serve) in the fourth set.
"We lost that momentum in the third game. Going into the fourth fourth game, we had to get out early."
The Lady Trojans had the No. 3 seed reeling in the first two sets. California won the first set, 25-22, and took the second set, 25-16.
"The first couple games we got on them," said Pascoe. "We saw them crying. I wanted to jump on them early and it didn't happen."
Both teams played outstanding defense throughout the match, leading to long rallies. The Lady Centurions were able to use their defense to set up their big hitters in the final three sets.
"Our hitters were afraid of blocks. We weren't putting (the ball) down," explained Pascoe.
Tayla Pascoe led California with 18 kills and 51 digs. Jordyn Cruse finished with 39 digs and four aces. Gianna Grillo had a double-double with 19 digs and 28 assists. Alexis Sherman had a team-high seven kills.
