Aug. 3
2009 — Blue Mountain manager Richard Krause received perhaps one of the best gifts possible for his birthday, a 4-1 victory in Game 1 win against Mill Run in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal playoff series. Kevin Holdsworth allowed seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk for the win. Cy Mozingo came on with one out in the top of the seventh inning and closed the game with a 4-6-3 double play.
2009 — Rachel Rohanna shot 6-over 77 at the Old Warson Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., to finish with a 6-over 77 and was tied with a dozen players in 72nd place and just one shot behind a group tied in 57th. The top 64 players advanced through to match play. Connellsville’s Jordan Craig had a rough opening round, shooting a 12-over 83. The Wake Forest University grad was tied for 139th.
2008 — Shayne Busti ripped a three-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the third, as High Strung Racing took a 1-0 lead in the semifinal round of the Fayette County League best-of-5 playoff series with a 7-4 win over Bud Murphy’s. Scott VanSickle went 3-for-4 with a double with a run scored and an RBI in the win. Teammate Jared Lapkowicz doubled twice, while Jim Cales drove in a run with his double. Winning pitcher Marty Fagler worked 6.1 innings with four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Dave Gonos blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning for Bud Murphy’s.
2006 — Carmichaels took the opener of the FCBL best-of-5 semifinal series with a 6-2 win over Bud Murphy’s. Charlie Humes had a triple and single for the Copperheads, and teammates Brent Baker, Brad Baker and Chris Buncic each singled twice. Winning pitcher Ron Nopwasky worked 5.2 innings, allowing two runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Aug. 4
2019 — Waynesburg Central’s Ray Behm tied for 19th in the boys 16-18 division with a two-round score of 16-over 160 (81-79) in the final round at the Summer College Prep Series of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour held on Penn State’s White course.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna sprinted out of the gate, slowed down a bit before the turn and then picked up momentum on the back nine to finish the first round of the PHC Classic at 5-under 67. The Waynesburg Central graduate was alone in second place, just one stroke behind Marion Ricardeau.
2009 — Blue Mountain took a 2-0 lead in FCBL best-of-5 semifinal series with Mill Run with an 8-3 road victory. Winning pitcher Addison Scherich got some help from his defense with a pair of double plays. Chuck Gasti earned the save. David Sumner hit a solo home run for Mill Run.
2009 — Rachel Rohanna missed the final berth out of stroke play in the 2009 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Warson Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., by one stroke. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 75 in the second round for a two-day total of 10-over 152. Connellsville’s Jordan Craig had a better second round, shooting a 9-over 80 and a two-round total of 21-over 163.
2008 — Todd Dunham pitched a three-hit shutout to lead High Strung Racing to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s for a 2-0 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. Dunham allowed only five base runners and faced just 24 batters, thanks to a pair of double plays by his defense. He struck out five.
2008 — Blue Mountain took a 2-1 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals with a 5-4 win in eight innings over Mill Run. Mitch Monas was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the eighth, and scored the winning run on Rick Smykla’s double down the left field line. Mill Run committed two errors in the bottom of the seventh that allowed Blue Mountain to tie the game at 4-4.
2006 — Carmichaels took advantage of four walks and a clutch hit by Gene Franks in a three-run, seventh-inning rally that lifted the Copperheads to a 4-2 victory over Cokers Bud Murphy’s and a 2-0 lead in the FCBL best-of-3 semifinal playoff series. Josh Pratt and Brad Baker opened the seventh with consecutive walks. Brian Hilbert came on in relief and walked Chris Buncic, but Hilbert struck out Rick Smykla and retired Joe Leonard on an infield pop out. Charlie Humes fouled off two full-count pitches before drawing a walk to force in the tying run. Franks followed with a two-run single into right-center field to put the Copperheads up 4-2. Dan Burkintas allowed two runners in the bottom of the seventh, but closed the rally with a couple outfield fly outs. Burkintas allowed two runs on three hits for the complete-game victory.
2005 — Carmichaels scored eight runs in the top of the fifth for a 10-3 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. The game was called after six innings because of darkness. Rick Smykla had the key hit in the big inning with a two-run double. Gene Franks added a two-run single. Winning pitcher Brian Binder allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Aug. 5
2017 — Rachel Rohanna opened with a bogey, but finished with three birdies on her back nine for the lead in the clubhouse after shooting a 2-under 70 in the second round of the PHC Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate sat atop the leaderboard at 7-under 137 with only golfer or two left on the course in position to wrest the top spot away heading into the final round at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
2014 — The opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship was full of controversy in the seventh inning, with Carmichaels emerging with a 6-5 victory over visiting New York Pizza. The play in question occurred in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and New York Pizza leading, 5-3. A slow grounder to the right side of the defense was unable to be played to load up the bases, but the runners overran their bases and were caught in a rundown. The rundown from third to home got even crazier when the ball was thrown to home and bounced off the Carmichaels runner’s body. The throw was never received by the catcher, as the Carmichaels runner’s hands were up as he crossed home. As the ball got away from the catcher and New York Pizza’s players were arguing with the home plate umpire, Clay Roman, who had an RBI single earlier in the inning, alertly came around and scored to tie the game, 5-5. The runner was initially called safe, then overturned giving the win to NYP, but then overturned again to give Game 1 to the Copperheads. Ken Musko and Marty Fagler both had RBI singles for New York Pizza.
2009 — Blue Mountain advanced to the Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 12-5 victory over visiting Mill Run and sweep the best-of-5 semifinals. Chuck Gasti and Aaron Thompson both had two-run singles in the first inning for the Copperheads. Bob Fulton hit a solo home run for Mill Run. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham allowed five hits with five hits, five strikeouts and four walks. Losing pitcher Rob Egan gave up seven hits and walked four.
2008 — Blue Mountain advanced to the Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 12-1 road victory over Mill Run and taking the best-of-5 series, 3-1. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader allowed just two hits and struck out nine. Bruce Muransky had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Copperheads, and Gene Franks had two hits and had two RBI. Matt Bianco came off the bench and hit a solo home run and drove in two runs. Andy Manion added a run-scoring single in the win.
2005 — Carmichaels took a 2-0 lead in its Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series with a 4-3 victory at Waynesburg. The Copperheads rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, with the help of faulty Waynesburg defense. The winning run scored in the sixth inning on a pair of errors. Winning pitcher Chris Peters went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
Aug. 6
2017 — Rachel Rohanna finished tied for fourth in the PHC Classic at 8-under 208 after shooting 1-under 71 in the final round.
2014 — The Fayette County Baseball League championship series ended after one game and Carmichaels’ membership in the league may have ended as well. Copperheads manager Dickie Krause withdrew his team from the playoffs and, tentatively, from the league during a special meeting called by league president Dan Kupets to discuss a protest by Carmichaels after Game 1 of what was supposed to be a best-of-5 series. Krause made his announcement before the ruling on the protest was revealed and said his decision was based on more than a game score. Game 1, played at the Carmichaels Area High School field the day before, seemed to have two endings, but the official result was a 5-3 New York Pizza victory. Game 1’s controversy centered around events during the bottom of the seventh inning with Carmichaels batting and New York Pizza holding the 5-3 lead.
2012 — Caileigh’s and Elite Oil Field Services had to wait an extra day to begin their Fayette County Baseball League semifinal playoff series, but the delay didn’t affect Zach Jeney as the left-hander struck out 13 to lead Elite Oil Field Services to a 9-5 win the the opening game of the best-of-5 series. Joe Pacconi’s three-run home run gave Elite Oil Field Services a 9-3 lead in the sixth inning. Ken Musko hit a two-run triple and run-scoring single for Caileigh’s. Chuck Gasti finished with a two-run double for Elite Oil Field Services. Joby Lapkowicz recorded the final out with a strikeout.
2006 — Carmichaels advanced to the FCBL championship against Mario’s after defeating Bud Murphy’s, 8-4, for a sweep of the best-of-5 semifinals. Rick Smykla walked with the bases loaded and Gene Franks hit a two-run single in the Copperheads’ three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning that broke a 3-3 tie. Joe Lloyd earned his second playoff victory, allowing four run in 6.1 innings with one strikeout and three walks. Zach Solly struck out one of the two outs he secured for the save.
Aug. 7
2012 — Pinch-hitter Ron Nopwasky’s two-out double scored George Taylor broke a 5-5 tie and J.W. Kayla’s fourth hit of the game added an insurance run as Elite Oil Field Services rallied in the seventh inning of Game 2 for a 7-5 victory over Caileigh’s and a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. Joby Lapkowicz stranded two runners in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win. Elite Oil Field Service starting pitcher Justin Schrader went five-plus innings with four walks and no strikeouts. Caileigh’s Todd Dunham pitched six innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
2005 — Ron Nopwasky belted a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Carmichaels to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mario’s and a sweep of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Losing pitcher Adam Dukate allowed just three hits in 6.2 innings and drove in Mario’s lone run with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out 10 and walked four.
2002 — Scott Swinchock pitched a three-hitter and Vince Zapotosky belted a clinching two-run home run as Carmichaels came from behind to nip Mill Run, 4-2, and advanced to the Fayette County Baseball League championship against Bud Murphy’s. Swinchock struck out seven and walked one. Charlie Humes had an RBI double and Ron Nopwasky added a run-scoring single for the Copperheads.
Aug. 8
2016 — Robert Rohanna felt he played a little better in the opening round of the Pennsylvania Open at The Club at Nevillewood than his scorecard showed. The Waynesburg Central graduate had three birdies and two bogeys to finish with a 1-under 71 and is tied with seven other golfers in 19th place.
Aug. 9
2016 — Robert Rohanna put together a solid 18 holes of golf, moving atop the leaderboard after finishing with a 7-under 65 in the second round of the Pennsylvania Open at The Club at Nevillewood. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-round total of 8-under 136 and held a one-stroke lead over Corey McAlarney, and two-stroke advantage over Luke M. Miller and Devin Gee. Farmington’s Mason Fordyce had another tough day in his first state championship as the Uniontown graduate shot 85 in the second round to miss the cut with a two-day total of 22-over 166.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna faded in the final nine holes with four bogeys for a two-day total of 6-over 150 to miss the cut by a couple strokes in the New England Charity Classic presented by PTC at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown, N.H.
2011 — Robert Rohanna, a Waynesburg Central graduate, had another 4-over 74 for a two-day total of 148, missing the cut in the Pennsylvania Open at Moselem Springs Country Club by four strokes. Brownsville grad Ryan Bashour bettered his first round score by three strokes, shooting an 11-over 81 for a two-round total of 165. Both golfers missed the cut.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna went from nearly holing out for birdie on the final hole to finishing with bogey, thereby missing the playoff for the final spot in the 64-golfer match play field of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship by one stroke. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a two-round total of 8-over 150 at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, R.I.
2006 — Gene Frank’s game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 lifted Carmichaels to a 7-6 victory over visiting Mario’s and a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Mario’s tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Chris McManus and Jeff Lapkowicz had run-scoring doubles for Mario’s.
2002 — Carmichaels shut out Bud Murphy’s, 3-0, on Ron Nopwasky’s three-run home run in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Winning pitcher Eric Holt struck out six. Nopwasky hit his home run in the top of the second inning. Losing pitcher Nick Damico allowed four hits and struck out seven.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
