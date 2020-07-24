July 13
2018 — Rachel Rohanna scored 4-over 75 in the second round of the LPGA Tour’s Marathon Classic presented by Owen Corning and O-I. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-day total of 12-over 154.
2018 — Joby Lapkowicz had two triples and four RBI, and Luke Carter was strong on the mound to lead Carmichaels to a 10-0 victory over Mill Run in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League play. Lapkowicz had a bases-loaded triple and a run-scoring single. Carter allowed just three singles in four innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
2016 — Carmichaels put itself in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 5-0 road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads’ Ryan Minteer threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks to improve to 4-0. Tyler Delval drove in two runs for Carmichaels.2014 — Joe Monica had three hits, including a solo home run, and Justin Schrader pitched five shutout innings as Carmichaels rolled past host Dunbar, 11-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. The Copperheads improved to 14-0 and extended their league-record winning streak to 38 games. Schrader (4-0) struck out seven and walked two in the win.
2007 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna, a senior at Penn State University, led 2-up through six holes, but Colt Knost rallied to tie the match after the 10th hole and then won the final two holes for a 2-up victory in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men’s Amateur Public Links Championship hosted by Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill. Rohanna, who entered senior this fall at Penn State, is exempt for the 2008 championship by advancing to the quarterfinals.
2004 — Brad Baker’s two-out double in the first inning was all the offense Brent Baker needed to lead Carmichaels to a 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting New Salem Art. Brent Baker (3-1) went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
2003 — Carmichaels tied the Fayette County Baseball League game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Bud Murphy’s exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth inning for a 9-3 extra-inning victory. Winning pitcher Matt Basinger had the big hit of the eighth inning, a two-run double. Basinger (3-0) allowed an unearned run on three hits after entering the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brian Sankovich smacked his 10th home run of the season, as Bud’s improved to 17-5 and maintained a game lead over Mario’s.
2003 — Adam Dukate tossed a complete game and helped himself with two hits as Locker Room edged host Perryopolis, 8-7, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Dukate struck out seven and walked four in the win. Locker Room scored the eventual winning run on a bases-loaded walk.
July 14
2016 — Rachel Rohanna opened the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I with a 2-under 69. The Waynesburg Central graduate was in a 16-way tie in 16th place entering the second round.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna shot a 4-under 67 in the Monday qualifier at Sylvania Country Club to grab one of the two qualifier berths into the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning & O-I.
2013 — Carmichaels (18-0) used two six-run innings in a 14-2 road victory of Belmont Inn in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Joe Monica led Carmichaels with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Brian Resnik improved to 5-0 after striking out 10 and walking one in five innings of work.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna was back on the job on the Symetra Tour. The newlywed Mrs. Virgili shot a 2-over 73 in the final round of the Credit Union Challenge at Capital Hills at Albany in Albany, N.Y., to earn $289. Rohanna finished with a three-round total of 5-over 218 and a tie for 68th.
2004 — Tim Rastettler’s two-run, walk-off single lifted Carmichaels to a 10-9 win over visiting Colonial 3 in the first game of the Fayette American Legion best-of-3 semifinals series. Jeff Lapkowicz scored the tying run from third base. Jono Menhart came around from second and beat the throw with a feet-first slide at the plate. Drew Denham pitched five innings in relief for the win, scattering four hits with no strikeouts and one walk. Menhart also blasted a solo home run. Buck Erdely finished with two singles, a double and home run for Colonial 3.
2004 — Carmichaels stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat visiting Connellsville, 14-2, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory in five innings. Brian Hilbert earned the win, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Brad Baker had three singles, and George Taylor had a double and single for Carmichaels. Teammate Duane Dupont doubled and singled in the win.
2003 — Andy Mazur had a no-hitter through five innings in Carmichaels’ 7-1 win over California in the opening game of the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoffs. Mazur scattered four hits in the win with five strikeouts and two walks. Jared Lapkowicz hit a two-run home run and Shayne Busti had a two-run double in the win.
July 15
2018 — Ryan Minteer pitched six scoreless innings and Chuck Gasti delivered the clutch hit as Carmichaels blanked host Better Edge, 3-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Minteer struck out 12 and walked six for the win, and Joby Lapkowicz struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save. The two combined on a four-hitter. Gasti gave the Copperheads the lead with a two-run double in the fifth inning.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna made the cut at the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I with a two-round score of 1-over 143.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna came up short by a couple strokes in the Monday qualifier for the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I with a 3-over 73.
2008 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna advanced through two rounds of stroke play in the 83rd U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship with a 2-over-par 144 at Murphy Creek Golf Club in Aurora, Colo. Rohanna carded a 3-over-par 74 in the second round after opening with a 1-under 70. Rohanna, seeded 42nd, opened stroke play against 23rd-seeded Philip Arouca, of Wilmett, Ill.2008 — Blue Mountain scored five runs in both the second and fourth innings for an 11-3 FCBL win at Mill Run. The Copperheads improved to 19-4-1. J.W. Kayla had a two-run double and Chuck Gasti added a two-run triple for Blue Mountain. Winning pitcher Brian Muransky (2-1) went the first five innings, striking out nine and walking four. Zack Solly and Gasti pitched an inning apiece to secure the win.
2003 — Carmichaels swept past California in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-three quarterfinal series with an 11-1 win in eight innings. Jared Lapkowicz earned the win after striking out four and walking two in six innings. Lapkowicz also had two doubles. Jono Menhart, Andy Mazur, Jeff Lapkowicz, Matt Fanase and Jamie Kowalczyk all had three hits in the win.
2002 — Carmichaels scored five runs in the sixth inning for a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Brownsville. Winning pitcher Eric Holt scattered five hits, struck out 10 and walked two to improve to 5-1. J. W. Kayla and Scott Krajnak both doubled and singled, and Vince Zapotosky had two singles for the Copperheads.
July 16
2017 — Joe Havrilak and Tyler Godwin both homered and doubled as Carmichaels cruised past host Little Joeys Pizza, 15-1, in five innings in a FCBL game. Havrilak drove in four runs and Godwin had three RBI. Winning pitcher Ryan Minteer allowed one run in four innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna shot a 2-under 69 in third round of the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I, into a 5-way tie in 36th place at 1-under 212 into the final round.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot a 1-over 73 in the first round of the inaugural Toyota Danielle Downey Classic.
2014 — Carmichaels won its 39th-straight Fayette County Baseball League game with an 11-0 victory over New York Pizza. The Copperheads improved to 16-0. Brian Resnik (3-0) allowed two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings for the win. J. Jay Paskert pitched a scoreless sixth with a strikeout, while Joby Lapkowicz struck out the side in the seventh inning. Ken Musko and Ed Dutkewycz had New York Pizza’s hits.
2009 — The teams went to the seventh inning in a 0-0 tie, but Blue Mountain rallied for a 3-1 win over Hopwood in FCBL action. Blue Mountain’s first run scored on a wild pitch and the final runs came home on Aaron Thompson’s two-out, two-run single. Addison Scherich wne the distance for the win. Mike Klamerus had two hits for Hopwood.
2008 — Brian Muransky and Matt Bianco both hit two-run home runs to spark Blue Mountain to a 5-0 Fayette County Baseball League home win over Potter’s Clubhouse. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader had a perfect game going with one out in the sixth inning when Mike Ciarochi lined a clean hit off the pitcher’s glove to spoil the perfect game. Muransky also doubled for Blue Mountain (20-4-1).
2004 — Carmichaels cruised to a 12-3 victory over Colonial 3 to advance to the Fayette American Legion Baseball League semifinals against Uniontown. Carmichaels took advantage of Colonial 3 in the late innings with seven of the final 10 runs reaching base by either walk or error. Jamie Kowalczyk paced Carmichaels with four hits, while Justin Corso added three and two RBI. Jeff Lapkowicz allowed three runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks in six innings.
2003 — Charlie Humes hit two home runs and drove in four runs in Carmichaels’ 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League win over Redstone. Winning pitcher Scott Swinchock worked five innings, struck out two and walked one.
July 17
2019 — Rachel Rohanna and playing partner Lee Lopez were unable to get their game rolling, finishing with a 2-over 72 in the opening round of the inaugural LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Rohanna and Lopez sit in a tie in 42nd place, but just one stroke outside the anticipated cut for the low 35 scores and ties.
2018 — Carmichaels wrapped up the top seed in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with an 11-1 victory over visiting AMD Industries. Brock Bonadio had three hits in the win, including an RBI single. Winning pitcher Hunter Robinson improved to 5-1 and only allowed one hit over four innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Nate Torbich came on in relief in the fifth inning and registered two strikeouts.
2017 — Joby Lapkowicz was the winning pitcher and drove in four runs in Carmichaels’ 10-2 win over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Carmichaels improved to 16-2. Lapkowicz threw five innings and limited Mill Run to one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna finished with a 5-over 76 in the final round of the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a three-way tie in 61st place with a four-day total of 4-over 288.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 1-under 71 in the second round of the inaugural Toyota Danielle Downey Classic to advance into the third round with a two-day total of 1-under 143.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-over 76 in the first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I.
2014 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna opened the PGA TOUR Canada’s Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel by carding a 3-under 69 at Whitewater Golf Club in Thunder Bay, Ont.
2013 — Eric Holt belted a pair of two-run home runs and Justin Schrader struck out 10 to lead visiting Carmichaels to a 16-1 victory over Company G in Fayette County Baseball League action. The Copperheads remain unbeaten, improving to 19-0. Schrader (4-0) allowed three hits in six innings for the win. Joby Lapkowicz pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out the side.
2008 — Waynesburg Central’s Rachel Rohanna, the defending PIAA champion, won her first American Junior Golf Association tournament championship by taking the AJGA’s junior event at New Castle Country Club. Rohanna’s final round 74 was one stroke better than Susana Benavides, of Bradenton, Fla. Rohanna and Benavides each posted rounds of 73 in the first two rounds and headed into the final round tied for the lead. Rohanna’s winning total was 220, one better than Benavides’ 221.
2008 — Robert Rohanna had made it through two rounds of stroke play and one round of match play to qualify for the field of 32 in the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship at Murphy Creek Golf Course in Aurora, Colo. However, he dropped his first match, 6 and 4, to Andy Winings, of Brownsburg, Ind.
2007 — Eric Holt drove in five runs with four hits as Carmichaels breezed past host Phil’s Tire, 18-4, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Winning pitcher Dan Burkintas allowed three runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Gene Franks had two hits, including a solo home run, for Carmichaels (12-8-2), which pounded out 19 hits.
2007 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna and Sean Knapp were tied in second place after the third round of the 23rd Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. Rohanna, a senior at Penn State University, and Knapp both shot even-par 72 to finish with a three-round total of 3-under 213. Fox Chapel Golf Club’s Jason Martin and Totteridge Golf Club’s Ryan Sikora, a Yough grad, shared the lead heading into the final round with 5-under 211.
2007 — Blaney Farm’s bats came alive for a 14-1 win over the Waynesburg Mudpuppies in a FCBL game called after the top of the sixth inning. Joby Lapkowicz, who recently finished his American Legion season playing for Carmichaels, had an excellent game in his pitching debut for Blaney Farms, allowing just one run on five hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. Jared Lapkowicz hit a two-run home run in the win.
2006 — Charlie Humes’ double with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning brought home the eventual winning run and Ron Nopwasky picked up the final two outs to preserve Carmichaels’ 3-1 road win over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League action. Steve Slatcoff pitched into the seventh inning for the win with seven strikeouts and four walks.
2005 — Charlie Humes had four doubles and drove in five runs in the first game to lead Carmichaels to a FCBL doubleheader sweep of Hopwood, 15-5 and 9-1. Gary King and Casey Kupets hit home runs for Hopwood in the first game. Chris Peters gave up only three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings to win the nightcap.
2005 — Justin Corso had a no-hitter after six innings and despite giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh, Wana B Heroes defeated Redd Dawgs, 7-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Craig Hriblan earned the save.2002 — Pete Stofcheck tossed a complete-game, four-hitter as Carmichaels (17-5) shut out Masontown, 6-0, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Stofcheck struck out two and walked one, and benefited with three double plays. Lee Fritz scored four runs.
July 18
2019 — Robert Rohanna was the leader in clubhouse and maintained a share of the lead after the opening round of the West Penn Open was completed at Longue Vue Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 3-under 67 and is tied with amateur Rick Stimmel for the lead in the 54-hole championship.
July 19
2019 - Waynesburg University announced Tim Fusina was hired as the new men’s head basketball coach.
2016 — Robert Rohanna shot 2-over 72 in the second round at the West Penn Open at the Longue Vue Club, slipping into second place with a two-round total of 1-under 139.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna closed with her finest round of the four-day Toyota Danielle Downey Classic by shooting a 3-under 69 for a four-round total of 2-under 286. The Waynesburg Central graduate tied for 32nd place for earnings of $1,188, running her season total to $38,469 to keep her sixth on the Symetra Tour money list. The top 10 on the list at the end of the season earn LPGA Tour status.
2013 — Carmichaels won its 20th consecutive Fayette County Baseball League win in Fayette County Baseball League action with an 8-2 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Joby Lapkowicz took a no-hitter into the fourth inning. He struck out 12 and walked three in six innings for the win.
2009 — Blue Mountain tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, and then both teams scored single runs in the eighth before the Fayette County Baseball League game was called due to darkness in a 10-10 tie. Charlie Humes hit a three-run home run and finished with four hits and four RBI for Blue Mountain. Rich Schleihauf belted a three-run home run and Ben Herrington had a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2005 — Brian Binder scattered five hits, and Charlie Humes and Gene Franks each doubled and singled as Carmichaels improved to 20-3 with a 5-2 victory over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Binder (5-1) struck out nine and walked four.
2005 — Drew Denham tossed five shutout innings and Justin Corso doubled, singled and hit a sacrifice fly as Wana B Heros upended visiting Mario’s, 3-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Denham scattered three hits, walked five and struck out one. Craig Hriblan earned the save after allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Corso’s sacrifice fly drove in the winning run. Mario’s loaded the bases, but Hriblan allowed just one run in the seventh inning.(Compiled by Jim Downey)
